Group Manager Real-Time Software Development Within E/e Io Asia
2023-01-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you ready for the greatest adventure of your life? Then come and write Scania history together with us at E/E Development Industrial Operations Asia!
Scania has decided to establish a third industrial hub in China. Alongside building a new factory and an expansion of the sales network we will also establish a local R&D organization in China. Our mission in R&D Industrial Operations Asia is to develop trucks specially adapted for the Chinese market, the biggest commercial vehicle market in the world.
The work will be carried out by a dedicated organisation that consists of colleagues from all brands within the TRATON Group together with many new colleagues from China. We are building the organisation simultaneously as we are driveing the project and are now looking for a group manager that can help us grow with speed.
The starting point for the vehicle electrical system is the Scania platform. However, to be successful in the Chinese market we have to adopt the electrical system to meet the challenging product cost target while at the same time secure that we meet the very high expectations on Infotainment and Connectivity solutions on the Chinese market.
Your team and work assignments
You will be responsible for building and coaching a real-time embedded software development team. Your team will develop new features required for the Chinese market and adopt the existing systems and functions in the Vehicle. Your playground will be all the real-time embedded systems in the Vehicle stretching from engine control system to light control. You need to identify the needs and balance the resources to different systems and areas where we can develop features that bring high value to the Chinese B+ customer. Your team will need the right competence to take on the different challenges in the different systems and establish an efficient way to develop embedded software.
Your profile
You are comfortable working in an organisation under build-up, where not everything is in place, you like to take initiative and lead teams to fast and efficiently solve problems and deliver results. A technical interest in embedded systems is important. Preferably you have worked with real-time embedded systems for automotive applications before and have experienced both good and bad examples of embedded systems development.
As a person, you are engaged, solution-oriented, and like a high pace. You have courage, take great responsibility and have a good ability to develop and maintain a wide network of contacts at all levels. You enjoy working in an international environment and since you will have many international employees it is important that you feel comfortable in both written and spoken English.
Location
Today our offices are located in Södertälje. At the beginning of 2023 we will start to relocate to China and the new offices in Shanghai. Depending on your role and situation, there will be possibilities for both Long term and Short term assignments.
Contact information
Please contact Tobias Gustafsson, Head of software and systems development IO Asia, tobias_b.gustafsson@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates.
Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and a background check will be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews may be held during the application period.
Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, no later than January 29th, 2023
Take the chance to join us and build a team that sets new standards for embedded systems development!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
