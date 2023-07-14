Group Manager Environment and Climate
2023-07-14
Sustainability is in the core of Höganäs and an integrated part of the company strategy, and Höganäs are proud to be the first within the industry having company climate targets approved by SBTi. We are now inviting the best Environment and Climate Manager candidate on the market to join the company on the exciting journey towards net-zero emissions and sustainability leadership. Do you want to join our team with supportive colleagues who are passionate about sustainability? Welcome with your application!
About the position
The Group Manager Environment and Climate will lead and develop the sustainability agenda with focus on environment, climate, and energy efficiency. The responsibility includes the sustainability reporting process and responsibility for developing the reporting in line with standards, legal requirements, and stakeholder expectations. The Group Sustainability Controller and our global reporting network, who are responsible for reporting local ESG data will support the reporting process.
The Group Manager Environment and Climate will be instrumental in driving improvements and best practice in close cooperation with engaged co-workers around the world and in ensuring that policies and directives within the area of responsibility are relevant, understood and implemented throughout the organization.
The Climate Roadmap is central to the sustainability development of Höganäs; to continuously develop and ensure progress towards targets, and monitor for correct climate accounting, reporting and external assurance. An important part of this job is to build on and maintain the fantastic engagement we see in our owners and management, and among our co-workers.
The position is located at Höganäs HQ in Höganäs, Sweden, and will report to VP Group Sustainability.
Your profile
The successful candidate needs at least five years of work experience as responsible for environment and climate in an industrial context and a MSc within environmental science or equivalent. A proven successful leadership track record together with excellent communications skills and experience from driving change are necessary to be successful in the role.
Knowledge and experience of sustainability reporting according to standards (GRI) and the external assurance processes is important, and further to be familiar with frameworks such as EU ETS, GHG protocol and SBTi. Profound knowledge and experience from processes connected to environmental legislation such as permitting, control programmes, and reporting to authorities, and with systematic work according to standards (ISO 14001 and 50001) is prerequisite to success.
As a person, the successful candidate thrives in an international environment; love building networks and get energised by representing Höganäs and talk about company ambitions and results in internal as well as external contexts.
Needed personal characteristics important to succeed in the role are:
• Structured
• Goal-oriented
• Self-motivated
• Efficient time management
• Proficiency in both English and Swedish
Benefits
With proximity to the wonderful surroundings of the Kullahalvön, Höganäs offers you stimulating and developing work tasks as well as good conditions for holidays, pensions, insurance, and skills development. We encourage our employees to live a healthy life and offer all employees a wellness allowance as well as free access to a gym and fitness room. We believe that a good work-life balance is important and therefore offer flexible working methods. As an employee, you also receive reduced working hours, subsidised lunch, and profit sharing.
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. Höganäs ambition is to lead the transformation to better meet the needs of tomorrow and become the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powder on a global scale - join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions.
More about Höganäs
Höganäs is the world leader in the iron and metal powders market, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. Together with our customers, we develop tomorrow's solutions for the automotive industry, surface and joining technologies and additive manufacturing, which contribute to a more sustainable society. Höganäs was founded in 1797 and today we employ 2,400 committed people in 15 countries in Americas, Europe and Asia. Our turnover in 2022 was EUR1.15 billon. Our owners are Lindéngruppen and FAM.
Interested?
We apply ongoing recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 14 August 2023.
We are collaborating with Saltum AB in this recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Peter Öhman at Peter@SaltumAB.com. We look forward to receiving your application!
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Kontakt
HR
Amelia Hallberg amelia.hallberg@hoganas.com Jobbnummer
7966016