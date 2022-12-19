Group Manager Engine Verification & Planning
Would you like being a part of shaping the future solutions for a sustainable transport and infrastructure industry? Do you like working with new technology and continuously have an open dialogue with our stakeholders? Do you enjoy teamwork and developing yourself and others to meet future challenges? Then take the opportunity to join the exciting journey of creating future solutions for our customers as well as building a sustainable working environment characterized by trust, openness and wellbeing. We are looking for a group manager with passion for people and technology.
This is us, your new colleagues
Testing, Verification and Materials Technology (VT&MT) is responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of test and materials technology laboratories. We work both local and global to deliver high quality results and expert functions within our areas of responsibility. We co-operate closely with product owners, technology owners, certification and compliance as well as other functions. We have test facilities and laboratories where a mix of theory and practical work is necessary to deliver and develop present and new technologies (engines, transmissions, electrical drivelines, fuel cells etc.). VT&MT is a part of Powertrain Engineering, Group Trucks Technology (GTT) located in Gothenburg.
Within VT&MT, Engine Verification & Planning is responsible for test planning, performing engine durability tests and writing technical reports from physical testing. In our team, we value the strength given by differences in background, knowledge, age, gender and nationality.
This is what you will do
As the group manager for Engine Verification & Planning, you have the privilege to lead a group of passionate engineers who enjoy what they do. The group is built by teamwork and engagement, having fun together and supporting each other in our daily work.
In this role you are expected to continuously drive the development of individuals and the team as well as to contribute to the development of the organization as a whole.
You will also have the opportunity to influence processes and way of working in the Verification, Testing & Materials Technology management team.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We expect you to be a person with a strong will to deliver and develop teams. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization.
You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Other qualifications are:
You are holding a University/Master or Bachelor degree in engineering or similar experience
You have proven skills of leading technology as team leader, line manager or project manager
You have experience from testing, laboratory and work environment related issues
You also have to be fluent in English, both written and spoken
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled and supportive colleagues in an exciting, global environment that provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment allowing interaction with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust each other and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth. This is where you fit right in!
We look forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, please get in touch:
Maria Nylander, Director Verification, Testing & Materials Technology, phone +46 765 538524
