Group Manager E-Drive & Energy Systems
2024-10-01
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
We are looking for a driven and outgoing manager to lead one of our growing engineering teams. The position is a fun mix of sales and engineering. The work is fast paced, customer focused and offers a high degree of freedom and autonomy. If you have an engineering background with proven leadership qualities and you want to take on more responsibility, this could be the position for you! Here you get a chance to be part of a sharp management team that has fun together in an open and positive atmosphere. You will also work closely with our customers in the Swedish automotive community as well as the sales organization and your peers in the AVL global network. The electrification team in Sweden consists of highly skilled engineers in battery and e-drive development. The work of the team is performed both in-house in our own facilities and at customer locations. At AVL Sweden, we have the drive, speed and flexibility of a smaller company combined with the resources and expert knowhow of a large organization!
* Full responsibility for the engineering team - leading and developing the team, recruitment, business development, sales and marketing of group services, budget, planning, staff liability and final sign-off on technical deliverables
* At AVL, each engineering team is a profit center with growth and revenue goals. For the manager there is a lot of freedom to build the team, market and develop services
* Together with the Swedish management develop and manage the portfolio that AVL in Sweden offer to the market
* Define new projects and solutions in cooperation with customers
• Master's degree in engineering or similar
* Proven experience in technical sales and customer communication
* Minimum 5 years' experience in the automotive industry or similar, preferably in leadership positions
* Enjoys customer relationships and has good business skills.
* Team player with good social skills
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Meriting with experience in automotive electrification
* Meriting with experience in service provider sales Ersättning
