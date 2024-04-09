Group Manager Data Governance & Compliance
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
In the Data Governance & Analytics Department, we have a clear mission to unlock the potential of data by safeguarding quality, compliance, availability and ease of use. We leverage digital technologies such as analytics and AI services to better satisfy our customers' needs and achieve greater speed of R&D.
Our values of customer success, trust, passion, change, and performance are at the core of everything we do. You will be an integral part of our global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. Our role is pivotal in supporting the Volvo Group to achieve its ambitions for 2030, 100% Safe, 100% fossil-free and 100% more productive. Are you ready to be a part of our transformation journey as we strive to become the digital capability of the Group? The time to act is now.
Join us on our journey to become the digital backbone of the Group and play a pivotal role in our transformation.
As the Group Manager for Data Governance & Compliance, you will lead a dynamic team responsible for setting industry benchmarks in data privacy, sharing, and compliance. You'll guide your team through the complexities of GDPR, the Data Act, AI Act, and principles of privacy by design, ensuring our data handling practices are not only compliant but exemplary.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead, motivate, and support a diverse team, crafting a clear vision and strategy for the Data Governance and Compliance function.
* Foster a culture of high performance and continuous learning, emphasizing the professional growth and empowerment of your team.
* Strategize and oversee the implementation of comprehensive data privacy, compliance, and governance frameworks in line with global standards and regulations.
* Serve as a key advisor to senior management on data governance and compliance issues, influencing company-wide practices and policies.
* Ensure the team's objectives are clearly defined and achieved, removing barriers to success and maintaining focus on strategic goals.
* Keep abreast of emerging trends and regulations in data privacy and compliance, preparing the organization to meet future challenges head-on.
Who You Are:
* Hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Law, Information Technology, Data Science, or a related field.
* Demonstrate proven leadership in data privacy or compliance, with a track record of developing teams and impacting strategy.
* Possess in-depth knowledge of industry data standards and regulations (e.g., GDPR, Data Act, AI Act) and risk management practices.
* Exhibit exceptional leadership abilities, capable of inspiring and fostering high-performing teams.
* Are a strategic thinker, adept at translating complex regulatory environments into practical, actionable plans.
* Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage and influence at all levels within the organization.
* Are deeply passionate about promoting a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and ethical data handling.
Why Join Us?
This is your chance to lead a crucial function within an organization that values diversity, innovation, and ethical practices. By joining our team, you'll contribute to Volvo Group's vision for a safer, cleaner, and more productive future. If you're passionate about data governance and compliance and ready for a new challenge, we invite you to apply.
Application Details:
For more information, please contact MinJuan Wang, Global Technology Manager Data Governance and Analytics, at MinJuan.Wang@volvo.com
.
We review applications on a rolling basis and look forward to your submission.
Last application date 25th of april.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
Volvo Business Services AB
MinJuan Wang 031660000
