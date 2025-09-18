Group Manager - Technical information
2025-09-18
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join a role where you grow and nurture your team while engaging in dynamic cross-functional conversations about projects, processes, and tools. As an Engineering Manager, you'll collaborate closely with your team lead to support project members' progress. Your day is flexible, adapting to the needs of your team. Start with a check-in to ensure everyone is equipped for success, then dive into exploring improved work methods with your interfaces. Engage in regular dialogue sessions for personal development, making each day an opportunity for growth and innovation.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead your team in technical information, fostering a culture of teamwork and individual development through mentorship.
* Strategically manage workload and efficiency in delivering technical information.
* Oversee technical information processes, promote flexibility, ongoing learning, and creativity.
* Monitor and improve key performance benchmarks.
* Collaborate with internal contacts, ensuring a thriving and supportive team environment.
* Supervise team members and financial resources, ensuring expertise is available for all assignments.
* Encourage psychological safety and a positive working environment for team development.
What You Bring
* You build trust and collaboration within your team, thriving on others' success.
* You are strategic, with a passion for leadership, people development, and excellent communication skills. Leadership experience is a plus.
* You excel at building networks and communicating across all levels, valuing diverse experiences and cultures.
* You focus on solutions, taking pride in overcoming challenges together.
* You are committed to continuous change and development.
* You possess a deep understanding of technical details and are dedicated to ensuring performance excellence.
* You are driven by achieving goals and understand the critical role employees play in success.
About the Team
Join a vibrant technical information team of approximately 21 members spread across Sweden, India, and Finland, including technical writers, composing authors, and document controllers. We craft and deliver a significant volume of information products and manuals to both internal and external customers, emphasizing quality and efficiency. Our culture of collaboration and support encourages personal growth and effective problem-solving. Within our Gas Services division, we focus on environmentally friendly power generation solutions, including decarbonization initiatives and digitalization of our fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one-sixth of the world's electricity generation. Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation. Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 281346 not later than 2025-10-18.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before the last application date.
If you have any questions about the job, don't hesitate to get in touch with our recruiting manager, Irina Titarenko, at irina.titarenko@siemens-energy.com
If you have any questions about the hiring process, feel free to get in touch with the designated recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen at narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
• Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "281346". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9516185