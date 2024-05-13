Group Manager - Supplier Quality IT
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Our IT department is at the heart of this journey, and we're seeking a progressive leader to join our dynamic team.
Role overview
As we are moving more and more into the global Traton context Procurement IT is growing and we need a group manager to our newly formed Supplier Quality IT team! Besides supporting one of the greatest development teams out there we also have a unique opportunity within the domain to shape the future way of working.
We share office and are closely integrated with Scania Procurement and work together taking on our common challenges. Also in the Traton context we are well integrated and the Supplier Quality IT team is delivering a highly appreciated IT tool with over 10.000 users at Scania, MAN and Navistar and our suppliers.
You'll be part of a small but highly impactful management team that strive to have the happiest employees and to work together to achieve great things.
Responsibilities
• Leadership: As a servant leader you set the direction and help the team by removing obstacles, developing individuals and make sure we have happy employees.
• Innovation: We want to automate everything we can - you enable this by encouraging the team to dedicate time for innovation and supporting the work.
• Strategy: Together we form the strategy and desired state for the domain and help our teams to move towards it.
Desired skills & experience
• Leadership: You really believe in diversity and inclusion, have a few years of leadership experience, preferably as a group manager or similar - and know how to motivate and inspire a team!
• Software development: You have at least a couple of years of experience from the software development domain and have an understanding of the concepts and what's important to maintain both high quality and high quantity deliveries.
• Courage: You are not afraid of taking decisions, trying new things or fighting for the team and for what you believe in.
• Mindset: You have no problems rolling up your sleeves and contributing when needed to help the team, department or company to succeed.
• Communication: You are fluent in English, both spoken and written and can speak to both developers as well as non technical business stakeholders, if you also speak Swedish we consider it a merit.
What we offer
Enjoy competitive salaries, flexible hours, and access to educational programs for skill development. As a Scania employee, perks includes car leasing possibilities, performance bonuses, parental benefits, and access to various sports clubs. Our free Health Centre offers gym facilities and classes. Plus, if you're in Stockholm, hop on our Scania Job Express for a direct commute between Stockholm and Södertälje, or work from offices right next to Sergels torg in central of Stockholm city.
For questions about the job, reach out to hiring manager Thomas Strandberg, thomas.strandberg@scania.com
A background check might be conducted on the final candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8674428