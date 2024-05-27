Equipment Acceptance Lead
2024-05-27
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Scope: Ensure that equipment and components that are to be integrated fulfil relevant directives and standards.
Responsibilities:
Lead equipment acceptance activities including quality control
Lead and organize acceptance testing of systems
Lead troubleshooting initiatives
Authorize equipment for installation.
Coordinate activities with and between internal actors Quality and technology groups.
Supervise and Witness acceptance tests (FAT, SAT).
Review technical documentation and maintenance procedures.
Requirements:
Engineering degree in relevant engineering discipline (e.g. electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, or mechatronics engineering) or equivalent combination of education and experience.
General understanding of EU standards and directives for equipment and/or installations.
Excellent oral and written English and Swedish skills
Good to have:
Experience in CE marking of equipment.
Experience in compiling technical documentation of machines and/or industrial components or systems.
Experience in testing (FAT & SAT)
Experience in task or project coordination
Experience in doing similar work within EU
Personality:
Open-minded multidisciplinary problem solver capable of seeing the bigger picture
Strong analytical methods and technical skills.
Ability to lead and work effectively in and with team(s).
Progress focused capable of taking the initiative.
Location: Lund
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
