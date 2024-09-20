Group Manager - Product Introductions At Battery Production
2024-09-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
In Battery Production we have installed high volume series production of Battery packs, Modules, two prototype lines for batteries and a line for the series production of VCB cables. We are in a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture Battery packs, Modules and cabling for tomorrow's e-mobility products.
Leading Transformation in Project Management and Product Development
Are you passionate about leadership and ready to drive transformation in a dynamic and innovative environment? We are seeking a motivated and experienced Group Manager to lead our team of project managers working on Product Development (PD) introductions and adapting to an Agile way of working. As a key leader, you will guide the group through this transformation and help shape the future of Battery & Cable Production at the forefront of our strategic initiatives.
About the Role
In this role, you will:
Lead a group of talented project managers in the successful introduction of PD projects.
Drive the adoption of Agile methodologies, fostering collaboration, flexibility, and continuous improvement.
Play a crucial role in our key strategic initiatives, ensuring smooth transitions and zero-deviation project introductions.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, ensuring a seamless flow of communication between production, R&D, and other key stakeholders.
Foster cooperation and collaboration within the TRATON production network and TRATON R&D, ensuring alignment and synergy between teams and departments.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and inspire your team to deliver exceptional results in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment.
Oversee PD introductions, ensuring high standards of quality, efficiency, and innovation.
Guide your team through the shift to Agile working practices, providing support and direction during the transition.
Ensure strategic alignment with company goals and support the growth of our Battery & Cable Production efforts.
Build strong partnerships across TRATON's production and R&D networks, promoting a culture of collaboration and shared success.
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience in project management, production, and product development.
Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and guide teams through change.
A solid understanding of Agile principles and methodologies, and the ability to lead teams in adapting to them.
Strategic vision and the ability to see the big picture, while maintaining attention to detail.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a solution-oriented mindset.
Strong ability to foster cooperation and collaboration within global networks, particularly TRATON production and R&D.
Experience within electrification and/or eMobility is a highly valued merit.
Personal Success Factors
Social intelligence, with strong interpersonal skills to foster teamwork and collaboration.
Self-driven and goal-oriented, with a focus on delivering solutions.
Ability to thrive in a fast-changing, fast-paced environment.
A positive attitude, always looking for solutions rather than obstacles.
Recruiting Manager
I try to be clear in my role as a manager and in my expectations, while providing support and experience when needed. I am convinced that we as leaders need to be present and increasingly so when we have intensive phases where we support and guide our groups.
I expect all of us to be analytical and to take in other points of view before making decisions, and to be able to let go of our initial convictions if proven wrong. This requires us to be humble, yet steady.
It is important that we all have the ability to see the overall picture and pull in the same general direction, even if we choose different paths.
I want to create a working place where we mix innovation, customer focus, experience, humility, and humor with a big pinch of team spirit to grow the global engineering culture and successful product introductions. We will succeed together with our colleagues at R&D, purchasing, marketing etc as it is impossible to win if we do not work as a well-tuned orchestra.
Why Join Us
This is an exciting opportunity to take on a leadership role in a highly innovative field, with the chance to drive real change and make a lasting impact. You'll be part of a motivated and dynamic team, working on cutting-edge projects that are crucial to our strategic initiatives.
Ready to take the next step in your career and lead a highly motivated team? Apply now to join us on this transformative journey!
More Information
If you want to know more about the roles & responsibilities, please contact:
Group Manager Peter Franzén, peter.franzen@scania.com
Application
