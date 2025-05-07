Group Manager - HIL/SIL System Verification
2025-05-07
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting-edge tools and methods.
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore, and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro and Lyon.
Join the Thermal Management Sub Stream, within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department. Embark on the journey to develop the future Volvo Group Thermal Management systems and functions.
What are we looking for?
On our exciting adventure to develop the future at Volvo Group, we are now looking for a Group Manager in the Data Simulation and Verification section. Can you see yourself responsible for identifying customer needs and prioritizing development activities? Then, join the Thermal Management Sub Stream within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department.
As a Group manager in this position, you will be a leader in an organization dedicated to technology, people, and performance, where customer satisfaction is our ultimate performance measurement.
You possess a multicultural mindset, agile development expertise, and a goal-oriented approach. With inspiring leadership, you build cross-functional, global networks and foster a climate where team members excel. You balance daily group tasks with a strategic leadership perspective, ensuring accountability for Thermal Management and aligning with common goals. Customer-focused, you prioritize value delivery, understand customer needs, and drive engagement by delegating responsibly, encouraging decisions, and recognizing achievements.
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone with the following qualifications:
* MSc/BSc in Electrical, Electronics, Mechatronics or Computer Science engineering or similar.
* Minimum five years of leadership experience (line and/or project/product management) in the engineering field.
* Previous experience in leading complex system or component development, conducting simulations and verification activities, or managing vehicle hardware/software integrations, preferably within the automotive industry.
* Strong networking abilities and communication skills in a global and multicultural environment.
* Experience with Verification and Validation processes and HW/SW integration activities.
* Good knowledge of Truck / Car complex systems and Thermal Management (ICE-BEV-Fuel cell drivelines & cab climate).
What will you do?
As a group manager, your key responsibilities include:
* Implement TM enablers and ensure smooth flow between groups, securing effective cross section working groups.
* Maintain and develop networks within GTT Thermal teams as well as Volvo Penta, Bus, and VCE Thermal groups.
* Secure on Vehicle level the Hardware/Software integration in term of performance.
* Support Product Section (Cab Climate & Thermal Supply) and other stream providing the right planning, process and equipment to enable Verification & Verification on System, subsystem, component, software level.
* Drive the team in innovation related to advanced engineering, patent, cost improvement and method development. Foster the growth and development of your team members through an innovation culture and a fun place to work.
* Contribute to the TM budget by providing accurate inputs to the Data Simulation Verification section.
* As a part of the Data Simulation Verification section leadership team drive section and TM substream strategies.
* Plan and secure group strategies, deliveries, and quality inline to overall section level strategy.
Ready for the next move?
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
