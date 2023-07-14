Group Manager - Android embedded devices for Bosch eBike Systems
Robert Bosch AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2023-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Lund
, Göteborg
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Bosch eBike Systems is shaping the future of eBike mobility with innovative products and digital services ranging from highly efficient drive systems to the first production-ready ABS for eBikes and Connected Biking solutions. For healthy, safe and sustainable mobility that is fun. We make cyclists smile!
Job Description
For Bosch eBike Systems in Lund we are now searching for a Group Manager, with a first line responsibility, for our group focusing on product development with a Qualcomm platform running Android. The team is building a high-end eBike computer including display and the complete development is done at the R&D Center in Lund. Assignment scale from functional component to full-stack product software responsibility. Integration and adaptation of the solution towards the Bosch eBike system are core parts of the assignment that the group is responsible for.
Your contribution to something big:
• You act as an agile entrepreneur, meaning that you build and maintain trustful relationships and are accountable for contributions to the business areas that you are responsible for
• You will identify and build the right team and competences needed for current and future assignments, through recruitment and competency management.
• You will set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the broader organization's goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and development and provide feedback and coaching.
• You continuously improve the development methods and tools within your team and thus enable them to develop the best products on the market
• You will collaborate with colleagues from different countries, divisions and functions.
• You will be a member of the management team to maintain the strategy and manage the growth of the Bosch office in Lund.
Qualifications
• You have excellent understanding of modern software development methods, agile development processes
• You have a background in developing microprocessor based software systems using Android and Linux including working with platform suppliers e.g. Qualcomm
• You have solid experience in management and governance of product development projects, with the focus on full-stack software systems
• You have a strong sense of ownership and you are willing to go the extra mile to deliver on commitments
• You will support your team on peer-level in different day to day tasks, for example - detailed technical discussions, removing impediments and supporting in increasing quality & output
• You are aiming for a cooperative leadership style to give the teams the right level of autonomy.
• You have the ability to build trustful relationships and to show courage.
• You challenge and take risks when needed and support the teams with stability and focus when assignments go into critical project phases
• You can handle keeping track of multiple projects and stakeholders.
• You are engaged and self-directed, with a strong sense of initiative and enjoy working in an international environment.
• You are expected to be fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
• Flexibility in your work time and working from home
• An agile development environment that is trust-based
• Room for creativity and initiatives
• Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
• Internal career opportunities
• Collective agreement
• Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance, bike leasing etc.
• Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Applications will be reviewed continuously Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Scheelevägen (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
7964390