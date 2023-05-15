Group Leader for Technical Projects - Neutron scattering systems division
European Spallation Source Eric / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-05-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. We have started the transition from being a construction site, to being a world-class, operating neutron research facility. As we continue to restructure our organisation in the lead up to first neutrons in 2025, we now looking to appoint our next Group Leader for Technical Projects within our Neutron Scattering Systems (NSS) Division. The Technical Projects Group is responsible for management of engineering of the neutron scattering instruments, design and manufacturing of the neutron bunker and radiation shielding, design support for instrument technologies, delivery of electrical and utilities infrastructure and the integration of instrument electrical systems.
As Group Leader for NSS Technical Projects, you will have the responsibility to continue driving a strong project management culture in the group, ensuring that the NSS subproject can be delivered on schedule and within budget. The role-specific tasks are therefore centred around managing and leading the NSS technical projects team, and will include: recruiting engineering and technical staff; identifying needs for mechanical and electrical engineering support to dependent project teams (including external partners); and maintaining oversight of budgets, schedules, and resources for the group.
The Technical Projects Group Leader serves the point of contact for mid-level technical and engineering coordination between NSS and other engineering functions at ESS- which includes conventional facilities, Target, Accelerator, the installation part of Project Office, EIS and the Engineering Office.
This is a permanent, full-time, on-site role based at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
This Group Leader role at ESS is a management level position. As such, we are seeking a well-qualified, highly motivated person who is truly excited by the chance to serve as an engineering leader for the NSS division and who can bring significant, demonstrable experience in supervising a diverse mix of staff and contractors in the delivery of the portfolio of technical projects of the group.
We imagine that the successful candidate would have a minimum of a master's degree in an engineering field, and several years of experience from working in engineering projects. We also need someone who can bring significant, demonstrable experience of leading - and building - cohesive, highly functioning teams of more than 10 direct reports.
This is a high-profile, specialised and technical role within a pan-European scientific collaboration. As such, the successful candidate must have the experience needed to manage the engineering workload related to the NSS technical projects to ensure that engineering solutions are provided for both the neutron instrument projects and related technical infrastructure. Ideally, you will have prior experience of working with neutron scattering instruments at a similar scientific infrastructure, and have prior experience of working with in-kind partners located in multiple countries.
As we are soon making the transition from construction to operations, we need someone who can follow procedures, but also create and improve them. We need a real team player: Someone who has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people, and who is committed to helping this exciting project to realise its full potential. We want a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, and safe way.
The working language of ESS is English, but for this role it would be a distinct advantage if you were fluent in both English and Swedish. The start date is negotiable, but we are looking for someone who can start no later than 1st of October 2023 if possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
This role requires advanced security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so please submit your application as soon as you can. Please quote the job reference number ESD-31078 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Robert Connatser - Head of Neutron Scattering Systems Division - on robert.connatser@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
7779066