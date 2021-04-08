Group IT-Integration Architect - Nefab AB (Kista) - Datajobb i Stockholm
Group IT-Integration Architect
Nefab AB (Kista) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Nefab, founded in 1949, is a world leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions and logistics optimization services. Nefab serves global companies in industries such as Telecom/Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare equipment and Aerospace. Nefab has about 3000 employees in Europe, North & South America and Asia. In 2019 the turnover was SEK 4,9 billion. Owners of the group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB (Wallenberg).
Nefab Group is on a growth journey and we are dependent on high-performance people to succeed. We are now strengthening our Global IT team with a Group IT-integration Architect. Nefab is in the beginning of a large transformation project with the change of ERP platform and the introduction of new business areas that requires strong integrations with our customers.
Your role will be to plan, coordinate, design, and supervise all activities related to integrations as required to meet the business requirements of the organization. You will be responsible to develop and maintain an IT-integration architecture for the Group. We are using several suppliers within this area and you will be responsible to coordinate and make sure that we have the right setup.
We are flexible about the location of this position, but we would appreciate it to be close to any of the Nefab offices in Sweden (Jönköping, Kista, Skultuna, Staffanstorp, Runemo or Alingsås).
Your profile
Strong experience in Azure integration services (AIS), Azure Logic Apps, Azure API and Microsoft BizTalk Server.
Experience from global organizations and global projects
Experience on how to setup maintenance, support and testing organisations
University Degree (Bachelor) in relevant area
Systematic and well-organized
A team player with collaborative and networking skills
Strong communication skills and an ability to adjust messages to the receiver(s)
Fluent in English, both written and verbally
Company values and Ways of Working
Our core values are Simplicity, Empowerment and Respect. Our ways of working are characterized by Customer First, Cooperation and Communication. At Nefab you are expected to respect the environment, while putting customers first. In our global organization we cooperate and communicate, and you are empowered to innovate and simplify.
Application
Impress us with your CV/resume and motivational letter, written in English, latest April 30.
For further information or questions, please contact Manager Group Business Applications, Johannes Wikberg at Johannes.wikberg@nefab.com
Nefab embraces diversity and equal opportunities, and therefore welcome all applications. We are committed to building teams with a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
