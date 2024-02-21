Group Financial Analyst
2024-02-21
For our client we are looking for a Group Financial Analyst.
Our client needs a resource within the team to cover during a maternity leave. This role is responsible to develop, consolidate, analyze and report actual and forecast financial data used to measure financial performance vs. prior estimate, plan and prior year. The person will also drive the management reporting process and the development of dashboards for group financial analysis and support in capital plans, business reviews, financial reporting and other ad hoc projects.
Main responsibilities
Monthly management reporting of consolidated financials at the client
Analysing and report the group results to measure financial performance vs. prior estimate, plan and prior year
Develop BI dashboards and support for consolidated management reporting
Stakeholder in implementation in ERP and consolidation tool implementation
Deliveries
Monthly analysises, consolidated forecasts and budgets and incremental value add to monthly closings and other processes and solutions in the team.
Competence requirements
Relevant university degree and a minimum of 5-7 years' experience in finance analytics, such as FP&A, Group controlling or similar environment, preferably with a larger international group and/or Big 4 background. An understanding in both accounting and group accounting as well as a good understanding of business and controlling makes a great Group Financial Analyst.
Other requirements
To be a great fit for this role, the person needs to have a collaborative ability, a great business acumen, a good understanding of financial reports, be curious and performance driven, and enjoy the challenge of unfamiliar tasks. They are a fast learner who can embrace change and adapt quickly to accommodate the needs of a growing business. They can multi-task and prioritize based on relevance and excel at both critical and analytical thinking and communication to be able to understand the management perspective and propose creative solutions.
The person they are looking for is flexible, curious and eager to learn. The company is developing fast, and they seek those willing and able to solve problems here and now, while in parallel striving to firm up routines, processes, and tools in the spirit of future efficiency. Since the client is in a scale-up phas the candidate need to be comfortable with multitasking and thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Personal Attributes in the candidate
A low ego individual who is enthusiastic about being challenged by others in a quest to get to the best possible outcome.
A team player, which means you're sometimes a leader, sometimes a follower but always working towards the same common goal together with your teammates.
Comfortable rolling up the sleeves and getting involved in the details, but also able to take the long-term strategic view when needed.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
A self-confident, optimistic self-starter with a positive attitude and a "can-do" approach.
You are energized by working at a fast pace and by taking on all types of challenges, big and small, in a truly dynamic environment of a company in scale-up phase.
Our client likes to keep it simple. And to execute fast. Your ability to simplify will be highly appreciated when you provide simple solutions dealing with complex challenges
Organized, structured, and always have an overview of all the deliverables. Know how to bring multiple projects to a successful ending within the given timeframe
Don't get easily stressed by pressure. A demanding and dynamic environment is what keeps the candidate energized.
The team
The team is responsible for connecting the group's consolidated long-term strategic plans to short-term financial targets and provide a forecast for the upcoming quarters and year. This requires an understanding of historical performance and the key assumptions and trends that may impact future performance in combination with a broad understanding of both accounting and business operations. The team consist of 5 members with a very high ambition, drive and at times workload. Our client needs a hands on person who can hit the ground running and who is used to high paced environment.
Period: 01 mar 202401 feb 2025
Email your application with CV and personal letter to: kontakt@linkyou.se
LINKYOU are specialists in recruitment and staffing. We work with different industries and welcome talents from different stages of their careers. Our recruitment process is structured and fast to maximize results for both employers and employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
E-post: kontakt@linkyou.se Omfattning
