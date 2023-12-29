Group Design Leader
We are now looking for a GDL-Group Design Leader for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be working as a consultant in a team out on customer site.
Job description:
As a GDL, you will be the spider in the web driving the quality and solutions for HW components. You will act the SPOC for our suppliers and follow you the deliveries. You will be leading the development for various HW components, while still being a part of an agile team. The work includes contacts with stakeholders in other departments from designers to calculations Engineers & production, within the client's premises as well as with external suppliers.
Deliveries:
You will review and drive the development of the design of HW/SW components lead activities within the client such as technical meetings and presentations. You are responsible for the development & quality of the mechanical design against requirements, as well as manage supplier contacts with regards to cost, timing, quality. You are also leading the improvements in regards to the packaging of components and you will be participating in geometrical meetings for solving any packaging issues.
Responsibilities:
• Support and lead concept work in assigned design area; manage, plan and coordinate technical activities.
• Balance attributes, manufacturing and assembly feasibility with cost and time.
• Optimize packaging of components and define requirements on surrounding systems and components.
• Mechanical Integration design work of the charging components
• Responsible to ensure that the technical documentation is available at the right level and at the right time.
Experience required:
A degree in either Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. You have a background as a Design Engineer, skilled in Catia and/or Pro-e/Creo. You are used to working in a structured manner, organized, and can handle working with a large number of departments and people at various levels. Big plus if you have experience from the automotive industry.
Skills required: Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Fluent in English in both written and spoken. Flexible and can easily adapat, a real teamplayer good at networking. Skilled in 3D models and tools such as Catia, Creo, Kola or Teamcenter. Så ansöker du
