Group Controller - Traton Financial Services
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2025-01-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Service include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Our TFS Group Control consists of Group Control, Financial Steering and Treasury Control, working together to drive success. Within Group Control we are now looking for an experienced controller to strengthen our Group Controlling team.
In this role, you will take ownership of key controller tasks such as performance management, monthly closing, planning, budget, etc. You will work in a build-up environment where you are expected to be part of driving the development together with your colleagues. Collaboration with the TFS finance community, especially with the Business Controllers for the TFS brands will be central in your role.
As this is a senior position we are looking for a Controller with experience of driving change and a proven track record of translating theory to practice and brings energy, courage and commitment. You are expected to collaborate with colleagues from all parts of our global organization and see that as a positive challenge.
Qualifications
Good communication skills (primarily English) but Swedish is an advantage
At least 7-10 years as a Business Controller
Experience within the financial services business is an advantage
Good business acumen and a high level of integrity
Analytical mindset
Can go from theory to practice
Benefits:
International contacts around the world
Joining a global team of talented professionals
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant impact in the world of TRATON Financial Services, we look forward to your application!
The role reports to Head of Group Control Charlotte Falck. The location of the role is in Södertälje, some travelling is expected.
Please contact Charlotte Falck, +46 765 13 72 45 or charlotte.falck@tratonfs.com
for any questions regarding the role.
TRATON Financial Services
TRATON Financial Services is a global multi-brand captive finance provider. Services include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions and additional services. By this, TRATON Financial Services supports transforming transportation. With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck and Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group aims to reinvent transportation with its products, its services, and as a partner to its customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Financial Services Jobbnummer
9096977