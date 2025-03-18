Group Accounting Manager
Group Accounting Manager
We are looking for a Group Accounting Manager to join our team in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring high-quality reporting across the group and driving development of the groups financial reporting. You will work closely with senior management and business units and reports to the Group CFO.
To thrive in this role, you need to be proactive, analytical, and comfortable working in a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment. You should be able to take initiative and drive process improvements and enjoy IT system development.
Irisity is a global organization with operations in multiple countries, which requires strong skills in financial consolidation and reporting. We are also listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, meaning strict deadlines and compliance with financial regulations are essential.
Key responsibilities
Consolidation and analysis of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports
Ensuring that financial reporting processes, financial regulations and accounting standards are followed and adhered to
Assessing financial and tax opportunities and risks
Driving improvements in financial processes, reporting, and internal controls
Collaborating with auditors, tax authorities, and external partners
Supporting mergers and acquisitions activities, including financial due diligence and integration processes
Drive development of the groups transfer pricing documentation and secure implementation
Ad hoc analyses
Desired qualifications and competencies
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field
Professional experience from group accounting from listed company
Experience in process development and familiarity with Aaro or other group consolidation tools are advantageous
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex financial data
Strong business acumen, problem-solving skills and ability to drive continuous improvements
Strong MS Excel skills
Ability to communicate financial conclusions and recommendations to people at all levels in the organization
Self-driven, team-oriented and hands-on
Fluency in both English and Swedish (both written and spoken)
What we offer
At Irisity, we foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, surrounded by smart, driven colleagues who radiate positive energy and share a strong sense of community. You'll be based at our headquarters in vibrant Lindholmen, Gothenburg, with the flexibility to work from home 1-2 days per week if desired. Our competitive compensation and benefits package includes pension contributions.
How to apply
Submit your application, including your CV (cover letter optional), via the link. We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible, so apply today!
About Irisity
Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices while safeguarding personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics, and privacy go hand in hand, creating a positive mark within the camera security industry.
Irisity currently serves customers in more than 90 countries, and operates through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.
As a global company, we value diverse teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.
