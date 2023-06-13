Grillköksbiträde New York Grillhouse,Nacka
2023-06-13
We at New York Grillhouse need a good Grill kitchen assistant. We wish if you have experience but work with out also.
We help each other with all tasks and are a bit all in allo to serve our customers in the best way.
Our opening hours are 10-20 on weekdays and 11-18 on weekends. We are primarily looking for a person with a good sense of service and a willingness to learn new things.
No special training is required. It is desirable if you have previous experience of cashier work, but not a requirement.
We are also a grill kitchen, so it also includes frying hamburgers and preparing other food.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-25
E-post: farukhdurrani555@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
