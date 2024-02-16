Greenhouse workers to Frövi
Founded in 2012, FoodVentures became the global expert in high-tech greenhouse operations and supplies fresh tasty vegetables to global cities from modern farms in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, USA, and China.
Job Responsibilites:
As a Greenhouse worker you have the responsibility to complete the assigned tasks as fast and as accurate as possible. You execute all manual tasks like crop clipping, leaf picking, harvesting, etc. Furthermore, Greenhouse workers are expected to fulfil any of the daily activities and can switch roles between different tasks. This, in turn, allows for flexibility in the planning of daily activities and labour.
The Greenhouse workers report to Team Leader and Labour Manager. They interact essentially between each other and with the Team Leaders.
Correct registration of done labour in a labour registration software
Do all the assigned crop work in a hygienic and efficient way
Use tools and equipment according to the safety instructions
Report deviations in the crop to the Team Leaders
Work according to the health and safety standards of the company
Assist other teams within the company when required.
Work requirements:
* Physically fit and active
* Able to work at a fast pace
* Reliable and have a good work ethic
* Attention to detail
* Interest in plants is an advantage
Our offer:
A stimulating work environment with exciting and challenging tasks.
Opportunities for personal and professional development.
Daytime schedule to promote a healthy work-life balance.
Salary according to collective agreement
About FoodVentures
Regenergy Frövi uses industrial waste heat from a paper mill, and renewable electricity to produce vegetables in greenhouses. It will deliver sustainable vegetables, increased circularity and hundreds of local jobs. The first of two greenhouses is 100 000m2 big and will produce 8000 tonnes of tomatoes every year. Production start 2024. Founded in 2012, FoodVentures became the global expert in high-tech greenhouse operations and supplies fresh tasty vegetables to global cities from modern farms in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, USA, and China. We manage the entire value chain from seed to supermarket using advanced greenhouses and farming management practices.
Application
We conduct ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the deadline. So why wait? Submit your application today to ensure you don't miss this fantastic opportunity to take your career to the next level! Apply via this ad - no applications by phone or email as it conflicts with GDPR regulations. By applying for this position, you consent to us requesting a criminal record extract as well as conducting a minor credit check. Take the opportunity and shape your future with us!
Working as a Consultant with Us
This position entails being employed as a consultant with us at OnePartnerGroup, where you will spend your working days at our client's premises. As a consultant with us, you will have your consultant manager who supports you in succeeding and feeling fulfilled. Naturally, your employment includes collective agreements, insurance, occupational pension, union relations, and wellness benefits, as nothing is more important than you feeling secure in your employment with us. Let us become your new colleagues!
At OnePartnerGroup
We work with recruitment, staffing and education, and are your best colleague in your career when you're searching for job. Regardless of the position or industry that excites you, we can help you find a job that match you, either as an employee with us or by being recruited to companies we collaborate with. With a local presence in around 50 locations, from Malmö in the south to Kalix in the north, we are always close to you. Så ansöker du
