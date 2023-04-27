GRC Generalist & IT General Controls Lead
2023-04-27
Are you up for a challenging and exciting opportunity, where you get to make a true difference for our organization while developing your own skills? For the Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Function within the CISO Office at Sandvik Group, we're now looking for a GRC Generalist & IT General Controls Lead to join us. We're a small team with passionate members and a friendly atmosphere, developing frameworks to create structure in the area of Cybersecurity. Welcome to a perfect opportunity to grow with us in this attractive area!
Your mission
In this position, you lead the work with our IT General Controls, which are established by Group Finance - you support and follow-up on control owners and external assessors. You will also work with general Governance Risk and Compliance topics within the function and together with your colleagues you establish frameworks for our Governance-, Risk- and Compliance work.
You work in collaboration with senior colleagues, while taking personal responsibility for the management of IT General Control. This is done in close cooperation with Group Internal Control at Sandvik Group Finance. You don'tt have any direct reports, but you have a wide network of internal stakeholders that you collaborate with.
The location for this job is in either Sandviken or Stockholm, and if based in the later, some occasional trips to Sandviken is included.
About you
For this job, we value your personality - the way you work with stakeholders and how you create structure in your work, more than actual knowledge within the area of cybersecurity. A relevant university degree in cybersecurity or IT is although considered a plus. You're analytical, you like when things are in order and are good at documenting work instructions and processes. Furthermore, you're a good listener who strives for the best solutions for both you and the stakeholders, and you interact with other people in a respectful and natural way. Working locally in a truly global company calls for excellent English and Swedish skills, verbally and in writing.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 12, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054082).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mats Forsberg, GRC Manager, +46 (0)26 26 19 49
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
