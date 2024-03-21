Graphics Software Engineer - Core Technologies Graphics
2024-03-21
We are looking for a software developer to join our Core Technologies Graphics team.
Who is your future team?
The Core Technologies Graphics team is responsible for the embedded graphical aspects of the Axis camera platform. Graphical aspects include rendering in the video stream, masking of privacy areas, stitching of multiple images, and image transformations such as dewarp and stabilization.
The team has successfully added a multitude of functionality, features and applications such as panoramic view (https://www.axis.com/products/axis-p3827-pve)
and electronic image stabilization (https://www.axis.com/solutions/electronic-image-stabilization).
The work is carried out in tight collaboration with the product and sales organizations as well as directly towards our partners and customers. Innovation and a creative work environment are key, as well as keeping the tight and positive team spirit that this team is well-known for.
What will you do as a Software developer?
As a member of the team, you will participate in tasks and projects to deliver software for the graphical aspects to Axis cameras. You will be part of the complete development chain, from long term monitoring and idea creation to building technology platforms and the release of new software.Development is mostly done in C, but C++ and Python are also used.
Who are you?
You are curious, deeply technically interested, love challenges and to solve problems in a team focused way. We believe that you get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement.
You have experience of C programming, preferably in an embedded environment like Linux, and have a keen interest in mathematics. Experience and interest in computer graphics and image processing is a plus but not necessary. You love to program and to produce maintainable code and master the chain from creative discussions, building code to stable incremental releases.
What is Axis?
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our achievements have been possible thanks to our highly skilled staff who support our strong culture of daring to succeed allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment, where we work closely with our colleagues and with a dedication to making a difference. Ever since the start of the company, we have blended commitment to deliver with taking a break for a game of table tennis or a classic Swedish "fika". The Axis culture is successful and hard to copy and must be experienced. If you yearn for an open company where everyone strives for the next level together, you have come to the right place to explore your potential.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a team that could find and develop Axis next big thing. If you have any questions, please contact hiring manager Sara Garmark at +46 46 287 97 77.
