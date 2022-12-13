Graphics Programmer
2022-12-13
Are you as inspired as we are by the combination of multiphysics simulation and programming? Do you want to work in a team of driven and talented colleagues? Would you like to develop core functionality for products used worldwide by tens of thousands of engineers? If so, read on.
Your Role
In our Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). Our software enables users to solve complex science and engineering problems, thanks in part to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface.
We are expanding our rendering team in Stockholm, which develops the rendering code used for visualization in COMSOL Multiphysics. The code is mainly written in C++.
As a member of the rendering team you will:
Develop new rendering functionality.
Develop and improve user interaction and interfaces for visualizations.
Work on projects to implement new features - being responsible for the full life-cycle of your code from design to implementation, testing, maintenance and deployment.
Collaborate with other teams to implement rendering features.
Your profile
You are passionate about problem-solving and desire to go above and beyond in your work. You are flexible, value team work and understand the importance of putting the user center stage. You are not afraid to dig into existing code and make it your own. We are looking for software developers with the following background:
MSc or equivalent degree in computer science or engineering.
Excellent skills in C++ and/or Java programming.
Good skills in mathematics .
Experience with OpenGL, Vulkan, WebGL and similar API:s is a plus.
Experience with CAD software is a plus.
Eligible to work in Sweden, preferably already living in Sweden.
Working at COMSOL
You will quickly play a key role within your development projects, where you will have many opportunities to suggest ideas and improvements. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert within your development area within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, sponsored gym membership and social get-togethers. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance.
Our office is located in central Stockholm.
About COMSOL
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics software for research and development (R&D). Our products are continuously pushing the boundaries of computer-aided engineering (CAE), so that our customers can solve challenging science and engineering problems and develop better products, faster. The COMSOL product family enables our end users to solve even the most sophisticated science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in physics and engineering - and we love what we do. Our corporate culture is innovative, vibrant, and cutting-edge. We are committed to encouraging creativity through an exciting and challenging environment in which individuals excel and grow. Our talented employees and an active learning environment are the keys to our success. Founded in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 19 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 450 employees.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including your university grades, using the form below.
