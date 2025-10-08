Graphic Designer needed!
Perido AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2025-10-08
Are you a creative and detail-oriented designer with a passion for making complex information visually engaging and easy to understand? Do you enjoy combining scientific accuracy with design aesthetics to create impactful communication materials? Would you like to use your skills to support meaningful work in a European context? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you - keep reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Graphic Designer for an assignment within a European public health organisation. In this role, you will be part of a multidisciplinary communication team that supports both internal and external activities. You will collaborate with scientists, editors, and communication officers to turn complex content into visually appealing and accessible materials.
Your creative work will help ensure that important public health information reaches its audiences clearly and effectively - through publications, infographics, videos, and social media content. This position is based at their office, just north of central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
Contribute to both internal and external communication activities
Support the layout and design of scientific publications to improve readability and visual appeal
Translate complex scientific or technical information into clear, attractive, and easy-to-understand visuals
Support audiovisual production (videos, interviews) and create content for social media platforms
Provide general support to communication functions as assigned by the supervisor
Your characteristics
We are looking for a designer who is both creative and structured - someone who thrives on transforming information into engaging visuals. You have an eye for detail, a collaborative mindset, and enjoy working closely with others in a multicultural and dynamic environment. You are open to feedback, eager to learn, and capable of managing multiple design projects simultaneously. Most importantly, you combine artistic flair with a strong sense of clarity and purpose in your work.
Please submit your application in Europass CV format and include a link to your design portfolio.
Qualifications:
Proficiency in industry-standard design tools (e.g. Adobe Creative Suite, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop)
Strong layout and typography skills, particularly for long-form and multi-page documents (e.g., reports, factsheets)
Ability to design clear and visually engaging infographics and data visualisations
Ability to understand complex content and translate it into clear, visually compelling materials
Experience designing for publications, reports, and web content
Basic to intermediate video editing skills (e.g., short explainers, interviews, or animations for web and social media)
Experience creating visuals for social media (LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube) and adapting content for different formats
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Excellent command of English, written and spoken
Meritorious:
Knowledge of Adobe XD, Figma, and Canva
Experience with motion graphics or simple animations
Experience working in an international or scientific communication environment
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-03-31. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35483 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
