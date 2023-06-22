Graphic Designer, Marketing
Do you want to be part of a Marketing team where your designs will be seen by millions of fans across the world?
(And who knows, some of them might even be inspired by what you create and turn it into fan-art!)
As a Graphic Designer here at Toca Boca, you'll play a vital role in the Marketing team. You'll be part of the Creative Hub, our team of storytelling experts, creating concepts and content designed to take our brand to the next level.
What you'll be doing
In this role you'll work with graphics for Toca Boca and our biggest games. You'll create engaging and on-brand content that spans across all of our social media, marketing, and advertising channels. On a daily basis, you'll create and design for our passionate target audience, with the ultimate goal of turning new and existing users into long-term fans.
You'll be part of a collaborative team where you'll translate ideas and creative direction into illustrations and design layouts. But there's more to it: you'll also bring your own ideas, briefs, and angles to the table, giving direction to others. This is a dynamic role in a fast-paced team, where you'll get to create a lot in medium to long-term projects, but also think on your feet to meet shorter deadlines at times.
You'll work closely with a diverse team of designers, artists, animators, and copywriters in developing Toca Boca's brand and product communication.
Is this you?
You are a graphic designer with experience from the marketing field. You're a creative thinker that can contribute with ideas and concepts, share feedback, and are able to give direction and guide others in their work.
You understand and are curious about social media channels, and know how to create fun and engaging content that resonates with an audience on those platforms.
You have advanced knowledge in the Adobe Creative Suite, especially Adobe Illustrator, and you have some experience and are comfortable working in Adobe After Effects. As we continuously evolve our ways of working and take on new challenges, you are open to learning and working with new tools and softwares that will help take our work to the next level.
Your portfolio will play a key role during our selection process, and we'll be looking for playful design. Extra points if it shows a touch of storytelling.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We apply a 6 months probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
