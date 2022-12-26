Graphic designer / illustrator
Job Description
Are you interested in taking part in developing an award-winning art-tech startup on the mission of offering the world the most customizable posters of all time?
We are blankt and we are now looking for a graphic designer to become part of our core (dream) team.
About the role:
At blankt, we strongly believe in "best ideas win" so forget about hierarchies.
We also believe in freedom with responsibility so forget about micro-management.
Did we mention that we like quick decision-making? Otherwise sorry, we are not good with formalities (did you see what we did there?).
In this role, you will be given the opportunity to tackle a wide range of fun challenges by joining a small team consisting of passionate groundbreakers driven by the ambition to develop the next big thing.
Some of your responsibilities will be to create patterns and templates that users can use to create artworks on our online platform. You start as an intern, but the right person may be offered a part-time or full-time job afterwards.
Skills & Requirements
Excellent at drawing, sketching, and painting skills.
Experience with design software, e.g. Illustrator, Photoshop.
Experience with 3D software such as blender is a plus
Where?
At our main offices in central Stockholm; Teknikringen 1 and Waterfront Building on Klarabergsviadukten 63.
To apply, please send an email with your cv to us: Arman@blankt.com
.
Don't hesitate to write to us if you have any questions regarding blankt and/or regarding this job.
About blankt
The trend towards more personalization and customization is everywhere you look today. That's where blankt comes in. The vision is to be the platform where people, without any design experience, can create the art they want. It is then up to them to choose whether they want the art printed as a physical product or whether they want it digitally, e.g. in the form of an NFT.
Even though we've only beta launched, we've still achieved great things that make the blankt team very excited about our future. Some of them are:
More than 1 million SEK in grants
Central office spaces, counseling from a "Big Four" company, and other prices that came from winning "The best young business idea" of Solna, Stockholm.
Early-stage investment by one of the leading entrepreneurs of Europe as well as ongoing talks with international VC firms.
Getting selected in November 2021 for one of the most prestigious incubator programs in Sweden: the KTH Incubator Program.
