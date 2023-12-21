Graphic Design Specialist
Ikea Retail Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2023-12-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
Are you passionate about people 's life at home and home furnishing? Do you find it motivating to contribute to a fast-paced, future-oriented retailing organization and the unique IKEA product range? Are you endlessly intrigued by the world of systems and processes and can 't wait to
support others with your expertise? Then go ahead and have a closer look at this opportunity in our Retail Solutions team!
We are eager to find a new co-worker who is keen to get creative and contribute to our future business goals. We believe you have proven advanced training in Interior Management, Interior Design, Art & Design or have a minimum of 5 years working experience with Home Furnishing &
Retail Design Solution Development. You possess very strong graphic design skills and would proudly showcase your portfolio of previous work. You are strong in project management and naturally apply strategic thinking in your everyday life. You love to stimulate creative ideas to add value and new perspectives. You feel confident in navigating through times of change and are used to working in an agile environment. You champion new methods, digital systems, and processes to improve performance and always strive to meet quality standards and produce quality work products. You have acquired an expert level in motion graphics 2D throughout the years and have proven advanced training in Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.
To succeed in this role, you will have a creative mind and have experience of leading creative teams.
Furthermore, you know the following areas:
IKEA's corporate identity, core values, and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, to ensure the right representation.
Best practices for creating, publishing, and editing content from a customer-centric point of view.
Structuring and presenting information in all touchpoints that makes sense to the end user.
Writing, structuring, and editing business publications in English for print and digital media.
Defining, planning, creating, executing, and following up on range presentation documentation with an IKEA tone of voice and visual identity
Stakeholder management
Trends that influence home furnishing, retail design, and communication
Experience from a global level at IKEA
You are a true ambassador of the IKEA culture and values.
A day in your life with us
As a Graphic Design Specialist, you will be responsible for designing both the physical and digital graphical concepts of the design solutions to inspire, inform, and captivate consumers.
You will achieve this by, mainly, focusing on the below areas. You will be creating visual concepts to communicate IKEA ideas to consumers. You will develop communication carriers that identify the IKEA home furnishing unique offer, convey retail design messages, support our range presentation, and verbalize our strategy. Moreover, you will create graphic design that illustrates the IKEA offer innovatively. To enable and ensure excellent graphic design you will outline templates and
actively develop new content formats and graphic communication assets. New ways of reaching out to users digitally and physically within the Graphic Design field, to engage customers in every touchpoint and throughout the Customer Experience Journey, will always be on the agenda!
Furthermore, you will be producing and editing printed and digital publications ensuring the publications meet the Inter IKEA Systems B.V. written communication standards and IKEA tone of voice. Supporting the development of learning content in collaboration with the Learning Designers is also something to be included on your agenda.
Finally, collaborating across different functions within INGKA Group and different IKEA business units will be essential to secure the business growth plan and ensure that all departments that touch the customer's journey work in unison to identify customers' needs and preferences.
In this role, you will report to the Graphic Design Manager.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: pernilla.cederlund@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Graphic Design Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8348641