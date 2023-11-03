Graphic Communicator | Älmhult | Experis
2023-11-03
Are you passionate about graphic design and communication? We'd love to have you on board! In this role, you'll have the exciting opportunity to unleash your creativity and ensure good client experience!
So, what's in store for you as a Graphic Communicator?
You will be working in Älmhult, where our client location is. Here, you'll be crafting customer-friendly packaging and store communication solutions in line with graphic guidelines, enriching our consumers' experiences.
In addition, you'll:
* Generate and deliver a spectrum of communication solutions for the client, ranging from assembly instructions to packaging originals and store communication illustrations, all within specified parameters.
* Collaborate with our clients to conceive and refine new templates and communication strategies.
* Take the reins of your own projects within the assignment.
* Foster strong relationships within your team, ensuring seamless collaboration with clients, suppliers, and other units, all dedicated to the project's progress as per the assignment.
* Uphold rigorous quality standards for our sub-suppliers.
* Pave the way for more efficient working methods and tools through your innovative approach.
* Play a pivotal role in shaping decisions within the various groups you're a part of, ensuring your expertise is valued.
What does it mean to work as a consultant with us?
Do you want to develop and learn as much as possible within your field? Yes, we can actually guarantee you development and training opportunities - all to help you achieve your own ambitions, and we will support you along the way. It's also important for us that you, as a consultant, feel like a part of the entire Experis team, right from day 1 (perhaps even earlier). You will be employed by us at Experis and work on projects or assignments that align with your areas of interest and career goals. Do you prefer a flexible workday or opportunities for remote work? We value you and your preferences and needs highly!
Curious to know more? Get in touch with Emelie C Ringholm, and we'll gladly tell you more!
Who are we searching for?
We're seeking someone who's fueled by a relentless pursuit of the best, most customer-friendly communication, and shares our passion for home furnishing. If you're eager to learn and thrive on knowledge-sharing, and you're driven to achieve your goals, you're exactly who we're looking for.
Ideally, you hold a university degree in technical communication and Visualization or have equivalent experience. We also value your extensive proficiency in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Indesign for graphic design, along with a basic understanding of 3D tools.
We also think that you have:
* Great communication skills
* Meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to quality
* Practical problem-solving prowess
* An ability to convey information and ideas in an easily understandable manner
* A knack for innovative thinking
* Flexibility and adaptability to change
* Capacity to manage heavy workloads with a composed and organized approach
* A strong team player with the ability to juggle multiple assignments
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is also essential.
About Experis:
Experis is a leading global IT/Tech consulting company with over 600 consultants on assignments in Sweden and 22,000 consultants worldwide. Through Experis, you gain access to a wide range of exciting assignments with our interesting clients in both the private and public sectors. You can take on assignments through your own company or as a permanent consultant. At Experis, you become a part of the team and have access to a broad network of colleagues within your field of expertise.
At Experis, you will have a personal consultant manager and ongoing competence development to keep you up-to-date with new technology. Experis, a part of ManpowerGroup, is committed to long-term sustainability efforts (Working to change the world - ESG strategy) with the goal of contributing to solving the shortage of skills, particularly in IT resources.
Application:
Does this sound interesting? Apply for the job today, as we are continuously reviewing applications! We do not accept applications via email, but if you have any questions, feel free to contact Emelie C Ringholm at the email address emelie.c.ringholm@se.experis.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03
Experis Kontakt
Emelie C Ringholm +46455302783
