Grants Controller to Plan International Sweden
2023-07-11
Do you want to be a part of making a difference for children's rights and especially girls' future?
In the role as Grants Controller at Plan International Sweden, you get the opportunity to help us work preventively and effectively with building long-term change for individuals as well as for entire communities. The position is a fixed-term employment for 13 months.
Job description
We are looking for a Grants Controller to the Finance unit who will work for financial quality in several institutional-funded projects throughout the project cycle. In this role you work in close collaboration with four other Grants Controllers, employees in the Program department in Sweden and with Plan International's country and regional offices.
The work involves compiling and quality reviewing project budgets for applications to donors and financiers, working with financial follow-up and reporting of projects. In addition to being responsible for project audits being carried out in accordance with donor agreements.
It is a role with many international contact points, and you get to take great responsibility while working closely with your colleagues all over the world. Together with colleagues, you will further develop routines for budgeting, financial follow-up, and reporting of financial outcomes.
Skills and requirements
To succeed in this role, you need to have a financial education and a couple of years of experience in budgeting, financial follow-up and reporting. We want you to have worked with various financial systems as well as very good knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, especially Excel. You also have basic knowledge of accounting and speak and write excellent English.
If you have experience from working with donors as SIDA, EU or UN, project follow-up and/or project reporting, it is a strong advantage. Furthermore, if you have international experience of your own or if you are used to working in different cultures this is beneficial. Lastly, it would be an asset if you have knowledge in Swedish, French or Spanish.
As a person you are accountable, driven and good at teamwork where you show flexibility and understanding of others work situations. A close collaboration with your colleagues comes natural for you and drives you in your work. People describe you as structured and precise, you enjoy setting up processes and schedules. You have an interest in systems and like working with system-related processes. You also like to support others and are educational when it comes to financial terms.
We offer
As an employee at Plan International, you are offered meaningful work where you contribute to strengthening children's rights and equality of girls. Our everyday life is characterized by a friendly and unpretentious atmosphere with a strong sense of belonging and common purpose. Our values Together, Openness, Empowering and Long-term perspective permeate the entire organization. Plan International Sweden is a parent-friendly workplace that promotes a good balance between work and private life.
It's a full-time position which is equivalent to 37.5 h/week. The position is based in Stockholm and a valid work permit for Sweden is a requirement. We apply probationary period of employment for 6 months.
Welcome with your application!
Apply by uploading your CV and motivation letter to signerarekrytering.se as soon as possible, but no later than 31/8. Your application can be written in Swedish or English.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Anna Hultkrantz, +46 73-834 33 20 at Signera Rekrytering.
