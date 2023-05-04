Graduate Program
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
Welcome to Kindred's Accelerate Program!
If you're a graduate looking to start your career in a challenging, dynamic, and supportive environment, then Kindred's Accelerate Program is for you. With cutting-edge technology and exciting projects, you'll work directly with your team and your mentor to develop your skills and build strong relationships from day one.
Our program is designed to help you grow as a person and prepare you for a successful career within the Kindred Group. You'll be part of a diverse group of graduates, working together to share experiences and challenges in a safe and supportive environment. Does this sound interesting? Then keep on reading and learn more!
The Boot Camp
We will kick start with a two-week Boot Camp designed to accelerate your start at Kindred.
Week 1: Focus will be on getting you settled in Kindred and learn about our culture and our core values. What are they and why are they important to us and to you. You will also get to know your fellow graduates and the colleagues that will support you on your journey.
Week 2: During the second week we will focus on the business. How do we achieve success? What is success? What are the different parts of the company and what do they do? How do we work within Tech? Our products, learning by playing.
The 6 months Accelerate program
During the duration of the program, you will grow as a software engineer by working on real projects in your team with the support of your mentor and team, and gradually take on more complex tasks related to team responsibility. We're committed to your development as a self-leader and team member, and you will have the opportunity to participate in training and workshops on group dynamics, presentation skills, and good development practices. We'll also arrange knowledge-sharing sessions and social events to help you build strong relationships with your fellow graduates. You'll mainly work in your team, gradually taking on more complex tasks related to team responsibility. You'll receive on-the-job training, with support from your mentor, and have the opportunity to participate in training, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions with the Graduate team.
We're looking for graduates that are interested in one of the following areas:
Android development
JavaScript development
Java development
Data Engineering
Want to hear what hear about previous graduates' experiences with the program? Have a look at the link below https://www.kindredgroup.com/news--insights/2021/off-to-a-flying-start-in-software-development--testimonials-from-our-accelerate-graduates/
Application process:
Join us at Kindred and accelerate your career today! Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. We look forward to your application!
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such, we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, or sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework.
We are always on the lookout for talented, passionate people to join our global teams so if you'd like us to let you know when suitable jobs come up, please click on "Register for Alerts".
