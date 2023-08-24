GPU Modelling Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
Job Overview:
This role is within the GPU Modelling Team, where we have an amazing opportunity for an experienced developer. Our models are written in C++ and implement in detail the micro-architecture of our GPU products. They are extensively used by teams within Arm for different use cases and are delivered to external partners.
We are a distributed team, and this position is open for our office in Lund.
Responsibilities:
Your role will primarily be to model different aspects of our upcoming GPUs. This will involve taking ownership of some of the components, correlating the model behaviour against the hardware, problem solving and debugging. You will be working with dedicated and engaged people across the globe as part of our multi-site development projects. Your work will have a large impact on the design and quality of future GPUs and ultimately on the success of Arm.
If you would like to craft the future of energy-efficient devices, this is the place to be!
Required Skills and Experience :
We are looking for someone with
Excellent knowledge of C++ programming
A good understanding of computer architecture
Experience with UNIX environment
Good English communication (both written and verbal)
A Bachelors, Masters or PhD (e.g. computer science, electrical engineering or a related field) isa must have.
We would be happy if you could explain in a cover letter how your background matches the required skills and experience.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Knowledge of GPUs, computer graphics, scripting languages (e.g. Python) or modelling platforms (e.g. SystemC, gem5) is a plus.
In Return:
All Arm employees are provided with the needed training to succeed in their respective roles. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment. We offer a driven reward package including annual bonus, RSUs, healthcare and wellness support, as well as other benefits such as a supplementary pension, and 30 days of annual leave. There are also social events organised within the company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868)
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
8055076