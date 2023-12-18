Google Ads Specialist
Assistansbolaget Försäkring Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-12-18
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assistansbolaget Försäkring Sverige AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Laholm
, Göteborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Assistansbolaget is a data driven and fast-growing company, and Sweden's largest roadside assistance company within roadside assistance insurance. To give our customers the highest customer satisfaction we also operate our own nationwide network of towing trucks, first respond motorcycles, service cars, ATVs etc. We are working with the absolute latest technology of seamless business operations with our cutting-edge IT platform. Simplifying payment processing, streamlined claims handling, optimized route planning, and enjoy precise turn-by-turn navigation for our drivers. We have unlocked the next generation of roadside assistance, a world of efficiency, accuracy, convenience, and customer satisfaction.
We are now searching for a motivated Google Ads Specialist with a strategic mindset who will help us reach our digital marketing goals.
Responsibilities:
* Implement Pay Per Click Media Strategies for Google AdWords, Bing, and other search platforms.
* Track campaign results, adjust, and optimize the digital efforts.
* Monitoring the current performance of Google Ads.
* Reviewing Google Ads targeting.
* Launching new Google Ads campaigns.
* Optimizing Google Ads campaigns.
* Creation of large keyword lists, campaign structuring, targeting, display network, etc.
* Provide strategic insights for keyword opportunities, campaign structuring, and other facets of paid search.
* Keep management updated on project development, timelines, and results.
Desired Qualifications & Skills
* Experience with search, display, remarketing and shopping campaigns.
* Experience using Google Analytics or an equivalent product and other tools to maximize effectiveness.
* Good understanding of digital marketing KPIs and ROI.
* Action-oriented, with a proven track record of taking initiative with minimal supervision.
* Strong analytical skills with data-driven thinking.
* Experience optimizing landing pages, A/B testing, and Analytics and marketing automation tools.
* Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
* Excellent written and oral communication skills.
* Demonstrated organizational and analytic skills.
General Tasks: Understanding of pulling budgets, billings, media sheets, campaign setup (display, paid search, native campaigns), and strategies on demographic and geographic setup.
Qualifications:
* Experience: At least 2 years in Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Paid Search (PPC) required.
* Education: BS/BA degree or equivalent experience.
* Proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word.
* Experience with PPC ad platforms (AdWords, Bing).
* Facebook and LinkedIn marketing knowledge is a plus.
* AdWords certification a plus.
* Proficiency in managing PPC accounts in various business verticals.
* Knowledge of reporting terms such as CTR, CPC, CPA.
The role is a full time permanent position.
Are you interested in the position?
If the profile described above sounds like you, don't hesitate to apply through our recruitment system. We will review candidates on a regular basis and the position may be filled before the last date of application.
Assistansbolaget is a data driven and fast-growing company, and Sweden's largest roadside assistance company within roadside assistance insurance. To give our customers the highest customer satisfaction we also operate our own nationwide network of towing trucks, first respond motorcycles, service cars, ATVs etc. We are working with the absolute latest technology of seamless business operations with our cutting-edge IT platform. Simplifying payment processing, streamlined claims handling, optimized route planning, and enjoy precise turn-by-turn navigation for our drivers. We have unlocked the next generation of roadside assistance, a world of efficiency, accuracy, convenience, and customer satisfaction. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assistansbolaget Försäkring Sverige AB
(org.nr 556985-2162), http://assistansbolaget.nu Arbetsplats
Assistansbolaget Jobbnummer
8335852