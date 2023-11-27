Golf course manager/ Banchef
Are you passionate about golf and have a proven track record in managing high-end golf courses?
Do you thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment?
Crownwood Club, a club that is currently under construction including 18-hole members course, an additional public 11-hole course and state of the art practice facilities, is seeking a skilled and experienced Course Manager to join our team.
This is a fantastic opportunity to play a crucial role in shaping the future of a highly prestigious and a high-end member experience.
ABOUT CROWNWOOD CLUB
Crownwood Club is the vision of professional golfer Henrik Stenson, golf entrepreneur and investor Arild Karlsen and golf course architect Christian Lundin. Their vision is to create a new kind of club in midst of the best possible terrain in Southern Sweden. A luxurious members golf course located on a sandy coastal site in Ängelholm where member and guest experience will be the main focus.
This club will not only be home to a 18-hole members course but also include a 11-hole public course and state of the art practice facilities where the practice range is carefully carved out of the natural pine forest.
The seaside property will also include a clubhouse with a restaurant that will serve golfers as well as the locals. A gym and relax facility to give the members a chance to refresh and revitalize. In addition to all of this there will be a co- working facility and future lodging.
Crownwood Club will be a one of a kind facility in Scandinavia, the only GEO certified golf construction in Scandinavia to date, a place where members are in the heart of our mind. Its not a golf club. It's a social club where members are treated like family and guests like members.
Construction is on-going and grow-in will be from late autumn until mid 2025 when the whole facility is planned to open.
RESPONSIBILITIES
As the Course Manager, you will have a pivotal role in transforming Crownwood Club into a masterpiece. Your responsibilities will include:
Grass Selection and Grow-In: Lead and supervise the grow-in process of the new build, ensuring it meets the highest standards of quality and playability. Collaborate with our experts to select suitable grass varieties that complement the region's climate and enhance the course's aesthetics.
Team Building: Work closely with the owners and management team to build a cohesive and skilled team to maintain and manage the whole golf facility. Your leadership will be instrumental in fostering a positive and motivated work environment.
Course Maintenance: Implement best practices for course maintenance and ensure all landscaping, irrigation, sustainability and maintenance tasks are carried out effectively to preserve the course's pristine condition.
Member and Guest Experience: Uphold the club's commitment to high-end guest experience by continuously refining and enhancing the golfing journey for members and guests alike.
Collaboration: Collaborate closely with the Director of Golf and Director of Hospitality to align strategies and deliver a seamless experience across all aspects of the club. Important to be open to external consultants such as GEO.
REQUIREMENTS
To succeed in this role, you should possess the following qualifications and experience
Academic Background: A relevant academic background in golf course management, agronomy, horticulture, or a related field is required.
High-End Golf Course Experience: Proven experience in managing and maintaining high-end golf courses, demonstrating expertise in course setup, grow-in processes, and landscaping.
High-End Guest Experience: A strong understanding of delivering exceptional guest experiences in luxury hospitality or golf club environments.
Leadership Skills: Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills to effectively lead and motivate the course maintenance team.
Problem-Solving Abilities: Ability to think analytically and make informed decisions to overcome challenges and ensure the course's excellence.
Passion for Golf: A genuine passion for the game of golf and an understanding of its intricacies and traditions.
JOIN OUR TEAM
If you are a dedicated and experienced Course Manager looking for an exciting opportunity to be a key player in shaping a premium golfing destination, Crownwood Club invites you to apply. This is a chance to contribute your expertise and take part in the growth of our exceptional club.
HOW TO APPLY
To apply for the Course Manager role at Crownwood Club, please submit your updated resume, cover letter, and any relevant certifications to christian@crownwood.club
In your cover letter, please highlight your experience in high-end golf courses and guest services, as well as your vision for managing and growing a world- class golf facility together with the management team.
We look forward to welcoming a passionate and skilled Course Manager to our team as we elevate the golfing experience at Crownwood Club. Så ansöker du
