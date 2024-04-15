Director Complete Physical & Virtual Verification & Validation
2024-04-15
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
Join our dynamic team as a Director of Complete Physical & Virtual Verification& Validation within the System Complete department and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration and understanding in the workplace, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment, we would love to hear from you!
About us:
The R&D resources for the three truck brands (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, and Mack Trucks) are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
Together, we will continue to grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the System Complete function management team and report directly to VP System Complete.
To make this a success:
As the Director of Complete Physical & Virtual Verification & Validation, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our products. You will lead a large team responsible for conducting comprehensive physical and virtual verification and validation tests to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability. The role also includes responsibility for test equipment and facilities.
It is a challenging senior position with a large influence on organizational, strategical, conceptual, and main deliveries. Proficient in overseeing end-to-end system requirements, managing system design, verification processes, and ensuring delivery sign-off.
The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, market experience, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, and proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the System Complete department in Electromobility to the next level.
What to bring:
• Extensive experience within Verification & Validation.
• Extensive experience of end-to-end quality processes.
• Extensive experience of requirements management.
• Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level)
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
• Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Information:
Last day for application using our career site is April 30th.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture Lead Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com Ersättning
