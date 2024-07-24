GMS-ingenjör inom Network Control till Västerås!
2024-07-24
About the Role:
Our client is expanding their team of Application Engineers in Network Control to meet the increasing global demand for their innovative technology. As a GMS Engineer, you will play a crucial role in optimizing power plant operations for their clients. Your expertise will ensure safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective plant operations. In this role, you will work with SCADA-based power system solutions and participate in projects worldwide. You'll collaborate with a diverse and cooperative team that values innovation and continuous development. The role involves some travel and requires an understanding of GMS applications and theories.
As a GMS Engineer based in Västerås, you'll have the opportunity to work in an international team with exciting projects and great potential for personal and professional growth.
This is a consultancy position where you will be employed by Wrknest but work on assignment with our client. The assignment lasts for 6 months with a start date to be agreed upon. There are good chances for extension or permanent employment afterward.
Your Future Work Tasks:
You will:
Serve as an application expert for system deliveries to clients in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Collaborate with clients' GMS experts to configure GMS applications according to customer requirements.
Develop efficient and robust workflow integrations between SCADA/GMS systems and other IT/OT systems.
Create and execute test plans and procedures with clients to ensure the system meets contractual requirements.
Provide training to clients on how to use GMS functions within the system.
Coordinate and effectively resolve technical issues reported by clients in collaboration with technical teams.
We are Looking for You who:
Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Energy Systems, Electrical Engineering, or related fields.
Have knowledge and experience with SCADA/GMS systems.
Have a solid understanding of automatic generation control (AGC) and power generation.
Are willing to travel for work.
Have strong analytical and communication skills and thrive in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional Merits:
Fluency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Experience with programming languages such as C.
We place great importance on your personal qualities, as they are crucial to your success in this role and the company. We understand that you can't know everything from the start - but you should have a willingness to learn! Therefore, we seek someone who is committed, driven, and unpretentious. As a person, you are also meticulous in your work and service-oriented in your contact with customers and colleagues.
Other Information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Västerås
Scope: Full-time
Employment form: Consultancy for 6 months, with possibilities for extension/permanent employment
The position is based in Västerås, and we look forward to receiving your application!
About Wrknest
At Wrknest, we don't do things like everyone else. We believe in constantly seeing new opportunities and thinking differently. When we started, it was to challenge the old ways of recruiting.
We live in a time of rapid digital development. Knowledge needs to be continuously renewed to stay relevant. Therefore, the ability to adapt quickly is crucial. This means that we do not just look at the candidate's CV when recruiting. Instead, we look at the overall potential and offer individualized upskilling. This allows us to quickly match the knowledge needs that exist right now. Read more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Kontakt
Lovisa Edwall lovisa.edwall@wrknest.se 0735261278 Jobbnummer
8811377