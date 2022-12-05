GMP Expert for food Supplements, Cosmetics

Please, Email only. Do not call. - Ring inte. Endast e-post. Thank you. Tack.
About this position:
We are looking for a GMP expert who can work with us to get us GMP certified in dietary supplements and cosmetics categories.
Experience and education required with GMP certification requirements and process.
Send application to:
office@swedishnutra.com
You can apply in English or Swedish
The application should have: CV, Personal letter.
Apply by Email only. Do not call. - Thank you.
Experience with GMP, ISO, HACCP.
Swedish Nutra:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company that produces dietary supplements in Östra Hamnen. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Position is contractual, time limited with possibility of permanent. Salary is negotiable.
Start date: Immediately
