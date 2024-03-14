GMP Expert for food Supplements, Cosmetics

Swedish Nutra AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö
2024-03-14


Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB i Malmö

About this position:
We are looking for a person educated in GMP who can work with us to get us GMP certified in dietary supplements and cosmetics categories. And then to make sure GMP guidelines are followed in production.
Experience and education required with GMP certification guidelines and process.
Send application to:
office@swedishnutra.com
You can apply in English or Swedish.
We speak English and Swedish here.
The application should have: CV, Personal letter.
Swedish Nutra:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company that produces dietary supplements in Östra Hamnen. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Salary is negotiable.
Start date: Immediately
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-13
E-post: office@swedishnutra.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "GMP".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedish Nutra AB (org.nr 559133-7273)
Aspögatan 1 (visa karta)
211 24  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
8542351

