Global Trade Compliance Manager
2023-11-06
At Volvo CE we are driven by the idea that through imagination, dedication, and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected. We believe in a sustainable future, and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere.
That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day.
Are you a passionate and inclusive person, eager to drive change towards a sustainable future? Are you a curious team-player who believes in involving everyone in the transformation journey? Do you thrive in a truly international environment faced with challenges but also great opportunities? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Volvo CE is on an exciting journey towards becoming a solutions provider, leading the development toward sustainable power and machines. This journey means heightened attention on legal and compliance to protect and strengthen all stakeholders.
As International Trade Compliance Manager you will be a valuable member of the Volvo CE Compliance team, where you are expected to actively contribute to the formulation and implementation of successful strategies to realize our vision: to Build the world we want to live in.
You will report to the Head of Legal & Compliance and work very closely with the Head of Compliance.
What are the responsibilities?
Support the development and implementation of Volvo CE's export control and sanctions compliance program.
Provide guidance and expert support to colleagues in export control and sanctions-related matters including license management, classification, transaction review and screening.
Be involved in training and communication activities to relevant business stakeholders.
Be involved in investigations and reporting related to potential violations.
Serve as Volvo CE's Export Control Liaison toward the Volvo Group and collaborate with colleagues world-wide and throughout the Group to ensure alignment.
Manage effective data analytics, metrics, and reporting structures to support transparency in and continuous improvements of Volvo CE's compliance program, including export control and sanctions.
What do you need to be successful in this role?
Knowledge of or demonstrated interest in learning about export control and sanctions and the technical aspects of Volvo CE's product portfolio.
Process mindset, organized, and meticulous, ideally with an affinity for tools, systems, and IT-solutions.
Effective communication skills with multiple stakeholders.
Team-player with an interest and sensitivity to the geopolitical environment, understanding the periodic need to manage rapid response situations.
Experience in customs brokerage, product compliance, audit, finance, technology, or logistics preferred.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
This cross-functional and cross-business role provides a unique opportunity to shape Volvo CE's compliance processes and culture. You will find yourself working in a cooperative environment with an intense sense of purpose. We welcome your application!
Volvo Business Services AB
ESKILSTUNA
