Global Technology Manager, Pulp drying & Baling services
2024-07-07
Global Technology Manager, Pulp drying & Baling Services
Location: Sundsvall, Karlstad, Tampere or Ulvila.
Are you the Global Technology Manager we are looking for? A driven, motivated and flexible person with an interest in developing the global business around Pulp drying and Baling services?
With a global team of engineers and experts, Valmet's Pulp and Energy Solutions offer a full range of products and services for the Pulp and Energy segments. In this role, you will have the responsibility to develop and drive the technology strategy for our Pulp Drying and Baling services globally.
You will work in close collaboration with colleagues in direct and matrix organization to drive the long-term growth, profitability, and customer satisfaction.
Your main responsibility include:
Technology Strategy Ownership and Implementation: Drive the creation of technology strategy, including research and development, ensuring the competitiveness and sustainability of our product portfolio.
Lead the global technology team, including area product managers, providing global support regarding technology
Research and technology development of new ideas, concepts, products, and services
Development of cost competitive offering and product portfolio management globally
Act as a contact point towards other businesses in a field of Pulp Drying & Baling
Ensure technical support to our global sales network and to analyze and turn opportunities into customer offerings.
Monitor and report business progress, market share and competitor activities
Be a part in development of activities and equipment performances for new sales opportunities and thereby improve and expand our product portfolio for services
To succeed in this position, you should have gathered experience in operations and maintenance and have technical knowledge of pulp mill technologies or similar process solutions. As a person, you are systematic and have a strategic holistic perspective of the offering towards our customers. Good planning skills, commercial awareness and a customer-oriented mindset is an advantage in this position as well as experience from a multi-cultural working environment. With your good communication and interpersonal skills, you can build and keep up good relationships with both external and internal clients.
The position requires travels and internal / external support globally and you are expected to have such flexibility to succeed in this role.
Requirements:
Minimum bachelor's degree in related field
Understanding of the pulp & paper business
Business acumen and ability to achieve results under pressure
Ability to succeed in international matrix environment
Effective written and oral communication skills in English along with presentation and analytical skills.
Proven results in managing growth and profitability
Leadership experience with track record of achieving results both individually and for the team
Willingness and ability to travel on an international basis
Additional information:
We offer you a role within the technology unit management team and a great opportunity to influence the success of the service business. Our working environment is team-oriented, international and inspiring. You will be a key person in combining Valmet's broad knowledge base with new technologies to create the state-of-the art service offering. This gives an opportunity to make a real difference to our business and to grow your career in a truly global environment.
For more information contact Jesse Mattila, Director Pulp Solutions, jesse.mattila@valmet.com
.
Please apply by 31 July 2024, by filling out our electronic application form via the link provided. Please be sure to include your C.V. in English as well as references.
We will evaluate applications continuously as they come.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
