Global Technology Manager - Driver Assistance
2023-06-06
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Apply here!
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Global Technology Manager (GTM) for Driver Assistance Systems to lead our teams in the development and implementation of advanced driver assistance systems for our company. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully developing and delivering cutting-edge driver assistance systems that improve the safety and convenience of driving. This position requires strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and the ability to collaborate across departments and with external partners.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
Lead the development and implementation of advanced driver assistance systems, including but not limited to, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, collision avoidance systems, and pedestrian detection.
Manage and mentor a team of engineers and designers responsible for the development and testing of driver assistance systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product management, software engineering, and hardware engineering, to ensure the successful delivery of driver assistance systems that meet customer needs.
Develop and maintain partnerships with external vendors and suppliers to leverage the latest technologies and ensure the timely delivery of customer functions.
Stay current with industry trends, market demands, and regulations related to driver assistance systems to ensure compliance and competitiveness.
Develop and manage budgets and timelines for the development and delivery of driver assistance systems.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization, including executives, team members, and external partners.
You will be part of the Safe and Efficiemt Driving Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - Safe and Efficient Driving
How to succeed in this role
Master's degree in engineering or related field.
Preferably several years of experience in the development and delivery of driver assistance systems.
Proven track record of managing and leading teams to deliver high-quality, innovative products.
Strong technical background in automotive engineering, software development, and sensor technologies.
Strong understanding of industry trends, market demands, and regulatory requirements related to driver assistance systems.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external partners.
Demonstrated ability to develop and manage budgets and timelines.
Ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Contacts: Andreas Sundqvist, Vice President Vehicle Motion & Energy Management, +46 73 9021111
