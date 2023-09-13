Global Technical Support Engineer, Warranty & Quality
2023-09-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Join our team
Are you interested in service, collaboration and product improvement? Join our team of Global Support Engineers, Warranty & Quality in Örebro! The team is part of the Technical Service department, and you will be working in the Technical Service office close to the Underground division.
Your mission
The Warranty & Quality engineers are responsible for Epiroc 's warranty and supplier claim handling.
This role involves work with product-quality development cases and processes together with internal and external stakeholders such as colleagues, customers and suppliers.
Additionally, compilation and communication of product quality information and reports is an important part run by this function.
Support and training related to the warranty policy and the way of claiming is also the responsibility of the department.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you will benefit from being communicative, collaborative, technically apt and structured.
You need to have good English skills and be comfortable both in speaking and writing, as you will interact with people from all over the world.
Having a humble attitude, being service minded and energetic will help you to understand the requirements from customers and colleagues and to work on implementing requested changes on our products.
Understanding Epiroc equipment and already having a network in place as well as good technical understanding of the Epiroc product portfolio, underground and/or surface, are of great benefit.
Having an engineering degree or equivalent work experience is also of great benefit.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may occur.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 18th of September 2023.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Paola Palovsky Hernández Manager Warranty and Quality paola.palovsky@epiroc.com
For questions about the process or academic questions please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
