Global Technical SEO Manager
2023-06-06
Create shopping experiences that people want to bring home.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come and join us as you are as we believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
All about the role:
At Electrolux Group we want our consumers to love our brands. That's why we have the goal of becoming a world-class consumer marketing company and we are focused on delivering outstanding consumer experiences with activation of the defined 360 consumer touchpoints. This is where you come into the picture!
Many consumer journeys begin with people conducting a search on Google or other search engines. It is critical that Electrolux has prominent visibility on these search engines to build our brand and drive people to our products and services on our websites.
Electrolux is therefore searching for a data-driven Search Marketer to manage the development and execution of Technical Search Engine Optimization across our core brand websites Globally. Including brands such as Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire and across regions such as Europe, APAC&MEA, LATAM and NA.
You will work in the Global Marketing team reporting into the Global Head of SEO. You will have colleagues in 4 different regions and work closely with Content SEO Managers and SEO Project Lead.
You will support with conceptualizing, developing, and managing organic on-site journeys that increase visits, conversion, engagement, loyalty, and ultimately, retention among the Electrolux, AEG, Frigidaire brands. To achieve this, you will work closely with the teams that have responsibility for developing and maintaining our brand websites.
Your main tasks:
Your core responsibility will be to take a holistic consumer perspective and ensure that SEO and consumer needs are included in all projects related to redesigning and reshaping brand websites.
You will be a valuable contributor in shaping the Technical SEO strategy. You will make sure the work is aligned to the organic search strategy for the organization and that stakeholders have the necessary information for developing new functionalities and rebuilding the websites.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Guiding technical teams on the best approach for SEO for website features, functionality, improvements on site architecture, canonicalization, web crawlability, indexability, page speed, schema markup and so on.
• Together with the Content SEO Managers - shape processes and drive projects for the existing websites to attract more organic traffic.
• Audit and maintain/improve SEO performance for our web properties while building on to SEO analytics & monitoring tools
• Redefine and implement Technical SEO strategies, processes KPIs, with regions and local markets as needed
• Provide research data on potential traffic impact for internal projects and new developments
• Monitor link toxicities of our key domains
• Be an active member of Scrum Teams that work on developing our websites
• Working with on-site/off-site, as well as short- and long-term SEO-initiatives
• Educate relevant stakeholders in Technical SEO aspects, relevant for their work
Qualifications:
• 5+ years' experience within Technical SEO
• Excellent knowledge of the search engine industry, search engine algorithms, ranking strategies and search engine optimization practices
• Experience of working with several websites in several different markets
• Working knowledge of Python and basics of Google Cloud Platform
• Proficiency in working with different SEO tools such as: Screaming Frog, CrUX API, Indexing API, BrightEdge, SEMrush, Sistrix, SEOlyser, Majestic, MOZ, AHREFS, LinkResearchTools, Firebug, Browser Automation software
• Proficient across Google suite such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Google Looker Studio
• CMS knowledge and EpiServer knowledge preferable
• Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript development
• Full understanding of how particular Digital Marketing areas influence each other. This includes, but is not limited to Paid Search, CRO, CRM, Analytics, Content production, Website Development, UX
• Experience from scrum set ups and working with e-commerce
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
You:
• Extremely passionate about SEO. You live and bread SEO, but also understand that it's not everything in life
• Collaborative team player. You have great collaboration skills, proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners in complex setups and like different cultures
• Someone that leads oneself - You have a habit of working independently and always taking pride in taking on work with end-to-end mentality; to communicating across the full organization to find answers and move forward with drive and conviction
• Proactive. You are keen for new experience, responsibility, and accountability. You are self-driven, results-oriented with a positive outlook
• Analytical. You use data to inform your decision making and strategic thinking, with a keen eye on bringing insights to life. You know how to navigate between strategic work and detailed execution
• Great listener and communicator. You have good communication skills and can convince, influence, and engage executive stakeholders, peers, and colleagues
Where you'll be:
The preferred job location is Stockholm HQ, but it is also possible to be based in other Electrolux locations.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
