Global Tax Manager
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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We are looking for an experienced Tax Manager for a parental leave cover assignment starting in November 2026. The role is based within the global headquarters of an international financial services organization operating in multiple markets worldwide.
In this position, you will play a key role in supporting global tax compliance, tax governance and tax technology initiatives. You will work closely with finance, tax, IT and business stakeholders across different regions to ensure efficient tax processes, regulatory compliance and continued business growth.
Key responsibilities include:
Providing support and guidance on a broad range of international tax matters across global operations.
Driving and supporting tax technology initiatives and digital transformation projects.
Enhancing tax reporting, compliance processes and risk monitoring through automation and data analytics.
Supporting the implementation of global tax regulations, including Pillar Two requirements.
Collaborating with regional teams to improve tax controls, reporting processes and technology solutions.
Supporting transfer pricing processes and related documentation initiatives.
Assisting local entities during tax audits and interactions with tax authorities.
Monitoring tax legislation developments and assessing their impact on the business.
Delivering training and guidance to finance and operational teams on tax-related matters.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Tax, Accounting, Finance, Law, or a related discipline.
At least 7 years of experience within international taxation, gained in a multinational organization or a tax advisory environment. Experience from the financial services sector and tax technology initiatives is highly valued.
Strong understanding of international tax frameworks, regulations, and cross-border tax matters.
Hands-on experience with tax technology, automation, or digital tax compliance solutions.
Ability to identify tax issues, opportunities, and upcoming tax legislation to ensure our business strategy can be achieved.
A proactive mindset combined with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
The ability to explain complex tax matters clearly to senior management and non-tax stakeholders.
High ethical standards with a strong commitment to compliance, governance, and integrity.
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment.
Sound business acumen and strong decision-making capabilities.
Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and a solution-oriented approach to problem-solving.
Solid knowledge of Microsoft Office applications. Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint, as well as experience with ERP and reporting systems such as SAP, Hyperion, or similar platforms, are considered advantageous.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-08-10
End Date: 2026-07-31
Application Deadline: 2026-06-08
Location: Gothenburg
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company—quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7843413-2043246". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9954616