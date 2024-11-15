Global Talent Acquisition Partner
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity:
Are you passionate about finding the right talent and driving innovation? We are looking for a dedicated recruitment professional to join our global team. In this role, you will be instrumental in identifying and attracting top talent, ensuring our team continues to grow with exceptional team members.
Who will you work with:
You'll be part of a dynamic global recruitment team committed to attracting and recruiting the best talent to meet our business needs. Our company values diversity and inclusion, and you'll collaborate with professionals who strive for excellence. You will report to the Global Recruitment Manager, with the position based at our Boliden Office in Skellefteå, but remote work is possible.
What will you do:
Search, recruit, and partner with our global business to find top talent.
Manage the entire recruitment process from start to finish.
Implement competence-based recruitment processes in an industrial environment.
To ensure that recruitment processes remain effective and efficient, it's essential to engage in continuous improvement.
Collaborate with hiring managers to identify recruitment needs and draft job descriptions.
Enhance our employer brand by promoting our company through various channels.
Ensure a positive candidate experience by engaging with applicants throughout the hiring process.
What you bring:
A bachelor's degree in human resources, or a related field is required.
Several years of experience in recruitment or talent acquisition, preferably within the same industry. Experience in full-cycle recruiting, including sourcing, interviewing, and hiring, is essential. Extensive experience in recruiting for managerial positions within an international context.
Proven ability to manage the recruitment process from start to finish.
Preferred experience in competence-based recruitment processes in an industrial environment.
Strong communication and strategic thinking skills.
Ability to build and maintain relationships with candidates and hiring managers.
If you are ready to make a significant impact and be part of a team that values innovation and excellence, we would love to hear from you! Apply now to join our global recruitment team and help us shape the future of our business.
Personal qualities:
We are looking for someone with a strong knowledge of recruitment tools, excellent communication skills, and the ability to build relationships and understand hiring managers' needs. If you're motivated and communicative, apply today!
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people who all work towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
Want to know more about the role? Contact me Helena Widenlou, Global Recruitment Manager Boliden Group, helena.widenlou@boliden.com
.
For union information, please contact Ingela Scherling, SACO, 070- 272 08 68, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
Application deadline: 4th of december 2024.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
