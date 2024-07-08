Global Supply Planning Manager
2024-07-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
In this role you will develop global strategies and drive implementations to optimize supply planning for Packaging Materials and Additional Materials.
You will also drive global inventory optimization and lead the global planning network.
What you will do
Lead supply replenishment improvement projects
Global and regional forecast analysis
Lead and drive inventory optimization projects
Participate in base material strategy work
Lead and develop the global planning network
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
Who you are?
To be successful in this role you need to be a committed person with strong personal drive. You are a self-motivated, excellent communicator and presenter who can work with a complex stakeholder environment in a global context.
You have a strong background within the fields of planning.
We believe you have a University degree and >5 years of experience from working with operational / capacity planning in a multinational company.
A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
