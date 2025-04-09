Global Supply Network Analyst
2025-04-09
Global Supply Network Analyst
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is seeking a Global Supply Network Analyst to be working within the Global Supply Network Planning team out of our headquarters in Gothenburg area.
This is a great opportunity to help us optimize our supply chain performance and meet customer demands with precision and efficiency.
This is a temporary position for one year to start with and we would like you to start already in the beginning of May. Therefor, please apply at earliest convenience.
About the job
The purpose of this position is to ensure the smooth and efficient execution of phase in and phase out projects by managing various aspects of the supply chain.
In this position you'll decide on the timing and quantity of production to ensure project stock builds are completed on schedule, determine when to initiate air freight and manage its execution to ensure timely delivery.
You'll monitor inventory levels and decide on transferring stock to meet demand and avoid shortages.
You'll align and take actions to reduce scrapping costs of Raw Material and Finished Goods, including decisions on return flows and necessary scrapping.
This role requires a high level of responsiveness and change management.
These are the main accountabilities for this position
Follow up on purchase orders, production capacity and planned production in order to ensure project stock builds
Initiate, execute, and follow up on potential air freight.
Frequent communication with logistics, commercial, Supply chain planning teams in order to align and secure executable plans
Set up and maintain Phase In Phase Out for variant change items.
Update master data during Phase In Phase Out execution.
Inventory monitoring and transferring
Ensure markets adhere to submitted forecasts.
Maintain production switch dates in Maestro and align with stakeholders on design transfer.
Secure that overall supply chain plans and updates are channelled to and acted upon in short-term planning and execution.
Regular checks on Master data Integrity: Conduct regular reviews of the Master Data Integrity report and collaborate with stakeholders to take necessary actions and follow up.
Ensure that Finished Goods suppliers comply with project requirements.
Maintain a holistic view of stock reservations, particularly focusing on stock levels of old products.
Ad hoc operational tasks due to situational need for projects
Scrap Risk Management: Align and take actions to reduce scrapping costs of Raw Material and Finished Goods including decisions on return flows and necessary scrapping.
What you'll need
This role works on a global level. Therefor we would like you to have this capabilities, qualifications and experience:
University Degree in Supply Chain Management and/or Business Administration and/or Industrial Engineering or equivalent education.
Preferably work experience related to planning (supply planning, replenishment planning, inventory planning, master planning, production planning, material planning, demand planning).
Preferably experience of planning tools Maestro, (SAP APO-module), transactional tool (SAP ECC) and reporting tools (MS Excel, Power BI).
Excellent level of both written and spoken English, the corporate language. Preferably also have a good knowledge of Swedish (relevant for position in Gothenburg).
Preferably experience in working in an international multicultural environment.
What you'll get...
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our Headquarters moved there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we want to hear from you as soon as possible.
