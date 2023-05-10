Global Supply Chain Planner
2023-05-10
Are you a highly motivated and experienced supply chain professional looking for your next challenge? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, global environment where you can make a significant impact on the business? Then perhaps you're exactly what we need.
For Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're looking for a Global Supply Chain Planner to join us in our division Stationary Crushing and Screening in Svedala. We offer you the chance to join a global and leading industry player with great chances to develop yourself - both professionally and personally. All this while being part of a diverse and helpful team who's always there for each other, working in sync to reach common goals - and having fun while doing it!
Briefly about the job
In this position, you're responsible for globally securing availability and maintaining service levels for your assigned product groups. You're working in a central role, with lots of different interfaces, where you actively collaborate along the supply chain to secure both upstream and downstream supply chain performance.
You ensure efficient communication with key stakeholders - always with a solid customer focus and a strong sense of urgency. You support strategic development of the planning function, both in relation to processes and to systems. In alignment with the regional planning function, you define and set inventory parameters in central warehouses and regional hubs. You take ownership of securing upstream supply performance, externally and internally, in close collaboration with the purchasing organization and our production units. At the end of the day, you always work with the business in mind, which helps us to continuously develop and keep our number one spot as the industry leader!
Who you are
We're looking for someone with solid experience from similar roles, combined with a background of preferably having worked in a global environment. You have an advanced understanding of supply chains and their capital drivers, in combination with an understanding of our business. You have a background within, and broad understanding of, S&OP, demand planning, forecasting, logistics and inventory management as well as knowledge of global distribution networks. We believe that your knowledge is backed by a Master of Science in a field such as industrial engineering, supply chain or logistics, or that you have the equivalent knowledge gained from work experience. To be successful in this job, you also have the will and curiosity to learn and operate in new system environments. Acting in a truly global context calls for excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing, while knowledge in other languages is beneficial.
You have a proper eye for value creation when supporting in mapping and driving improvements, and you know how to take action to strengthen our business. Your structured, enduring and genuine ways are a winning combination in this role. You understand the benefits of and enjoy exploring new technologies and digitalization. To thrive in this role, it's important that you enjoy working with developing and establishing new ways of working. With confidence in both yourself and your knowledge, you have the ability to drive change in a highly global environment and are not afraid to challenge us when necessary.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it no later than May 31, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054434).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
David Andrae, recruiting manager, +46 (0)40 406 812
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2022 , sales were approximately 9.6 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
