Global Strategic Purchaser
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2023-12-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for a
Global Strategic Purchaser
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
Product Group Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHE) has global responsibility for manufacturing and supplying Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers. We have approximately 1.100 employees working across the globe supporting our customers' requirements. Our products are sold across all our divisions, Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. Each of these divisions and associated application areas in the market drive unique requirements which we fulfill from eight factories and three assembly units located in Sweden, Russia, India, China, Japan, Korea, USA, Brazil, Turkey, Singapore, and Australia.
As part of our GPHE Global Sourcing team, you will play a vital role to secure the competitiveness and time to market of our products. As Global Strategic Purchaser you work with our global and complex supply chain in close collaboration with our 8 manufacturing sites globally and cross functionally throughout the Product Group (PG).
Your main responsibilities include:
Manage and drive purchasing projects.
Supply chain ownership for Product Group specific components and their competitiveness
Manage commercial and supplier development activities.
Drive continuous site performance and improvement of quality, delivery, and cost.
Support NPD / EPD projects.
Support complex sourcing claims within the PG.
You will be part of a team of Global Strategic Purchaser for GPHE. We are a global team and some travelling is expected. The position reports to the Product Group Sourcing Manager and will be based in Lund.
Who you are
You have a passion for Sourcing and a competitive-oriented attitude with confidence and willingness to make things happen. You dare to challenge status quo in your drive for change. Your success is based on a structured way of working in combination with an ability to communicate and engage others.
As we work in a matrix organization it is vital that you're a good networker and feel at ease with coaching and motivating not just your own team but also other functional teams to spread best practice and improvements.
What you know
We believe you have several years' working experience from sourcing or technical sales. We are looking for someone who is skilled in supplier development, management, and negotiations. In addition, a project industry background, i.e., experience in project management, is an advantage. You have a higher academic degree in Mechanical/ Process/ Industrial Engineer or similar and are fluent in written and spoken English.
We offer you
We offer a both inspiring and interesting position in an open, friendly, and truly international environment where we work together to develop and create value for our customers.
For further information please contact:
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
We review applications continually, so please send yours as soon as possible.
Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642), https://career.alfalaval.com/home
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Kontakt
Regina Garcia Moguel regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com 0761166757 Jobbnummer
8334213