Global Strategic Account Manager
Cytiva Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala
2023-05-03
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
The Global Strategic Account Manager (GSAM) provides customers with strategic integrated solutions across Cytiva's entire product and services portfolio. This role will network with executive decision-makers at the global account level, driving business development and positive customer relationships. GSAM develops and executes a global account management plan, negotiates contracts, grows market share and strategic growth funnel opportunities. In addition, GSAM will add value by interpreting internal and external business challenges and recommending best practices to improve products, processes or services. Collaborates across commercial teams to develop strong relationships and improve sales efficiency. The role will also set up and lead functional teams or projects when needed.
Accountabilities:
Develop and lead strategy, partnerships and teams supporting Cytiva's largest global accounts.
Create and lead executive interactions, collaborations, and negotiations. Develop lasting and impactful relationships at the C-suite level that position Cytiva and Danaher as strategic partners.
Increase access for Cytiva and Danaher to accelerate sales, platform adoption and innovation.
Create a global customer strategic plan that defines mutual business growth.
Define the goals for customer satisfaction and work with the regional counterparts to drive overall customer experience. Engage with the entire Cytiva Executive Committee for alignment and support.
Resolves complex or unusual business problems by applying advanced critical thinking-coordinates company-wide resources to provide comprehensive solutions based on the entire product and services portfolio across Cytiva.
Provide executive cross-functional leadership in a complex matrix structure by
Coordinating global resources and collaborating with commercial teams interacting with customers
Organizing and facilitating the involvement of other cross-functional teams (i.e., Quality, Supply Chain, Operations and other functions) as necessary to manage a successful account relationship
Negotiate with knowledge and capacity when dealing with highly complex relationships which could occur simultaneously with customers, partners, competitors or suppliers within a multi-cultural context.
Provide direction, coaching and leadership on product or services implementation strategy to field-based regional sales, account management, regional management, and technical teams to drive global account strategic plan.
Critical competencies for success based on Danaher's Core Value Behaviors:
Customer Focus: Delivers customer-centric solutions to meet current and anticipated needs.
Plan to Action: Prioritizes options and translates intentions into plans and sustainable outcomes.
Innovation: Creates new and better ways to succeed sustainably.
Growth: Seizes opportunities to preserve the core and contribute to growing the business.
Integrity: Demonstrates moral and ethical principles and does the right thing despite pressure, even when no one is watching.
Strategic Thinking: Seeks, understands, and evaluates data in selecting the best options to pursue.
Capability: Develops self and team to meet career aspirations through achieving Danaher's goals.
Skills:
Must have a natural executive presence with prior senior-level experience in Life Science or a similar industry.
Broad industry knowledge and commercial awareness to drive financial and operational performance.
A creative and visionary mindset with demonstrated leadership ability to implement overall customer strategy and drive growth.
Must have excellent communication skills to develop and express confidence in ideas and strategies.
Ability to negotiate with senior leaders across the business and influences the opinions of others within Cytiva and Danaher and in external organizations, exercising sensitivity to the audience.
Ability to lead, energize, and influence a broad spectrum of diverse teams to achieve exceptional performance.
Education and Experience:
Understand the life sciences, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry and market trends, as well as readily assimilate technical knowledge and translate into business opportunities.
Bachelor's required. Advanced scientific degree and an MBA are preferred.
10+ years' commercial experience with regional or global account management, preferably in the biotechnology industry.
Systems and Tools: QlikSense or Sales Force
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, May 31st. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Katrin Herrmann katrin.herrmann@cytiva.com
