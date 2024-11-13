Global Sourcing Manager
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is recruiting a Global Sourcing Manager for our customer Roplan AB in Stockholm. We are looking for a strategic thinker with a passion for global procurement and experience in sourcing activities for the manufacturing industry. At Roplan you will play a key role in optimizing the supply chain and ensuring efficient procurement practices.
Founded in 1977, Roplan is one of the world's leading providers of mechanical shaft seals for rotating equipment. Our mission-critical parts are found in the most demanding applications, helping sectors achieve efficient operations and meet industry standard requirements. We exclusively partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in hygienic, marine, refrigeration, industrial and water and waste water.
In 2019, IDEX Corporation acquired Roplan, growing our team to over 160 employees who deliver high-quality sealing technology and expertise. We are situated in Årsta and Timrå, Sweden, with other global sites in China, the UK and USA.
The Role
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Global Sourcing Manager who will be responsible for developing, optimizing and managing suppliers in specified purchasing categories. In addition, you are expected to drive risk mitigation and improvements in terms of total cost, delivery and quality.
Main tasks:
Develop and execute category strategies
Lead sourcing projects
Identifying, evaluating and implementing new suppliers
Negotiating with suppliers and formalizing supplier agreement
Managing purchasing categories and support local Buyers
Drive supplier development in terms of quality, delivery, and cost performance
Represent Supply Chain in internal cross-functional teams
Ensure that the list of Approved Suppliers is updated and respected
Experience and Competencies
The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Economics, Mechanical Engineering or a related field, along with proven experience of sourcing machined parts for the manufacturing industry. Strong negotiation and contract management skills are essential, as well as excellent analytical abilities along with a strategic mindset. We expect you to be self-driven, well organized and able to work in teams as well as independently. Furthermore, the role requires a strong commercial drive and excellent stakeholder management skills.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Richard Petersson at +46 70 968 73 34 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9010351