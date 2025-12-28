Global Segment Manager, Smart Factory - Line Assembly
2025-12-28
Are you ready for your next step into a global role and help elevate a successful division to a new heights? In this exciting role, you will drive our Go-to-Market strategy across diverse industries and strengthening the General Industry Division's (GI) position as a leading provider of smart, sustainable assembly solutions.
We are looking for a customer centric, pragmatic and energetic leader - someone that can drive our initiatives within business development and global key account management to take us to the next level. You have a global mindset and a high drive to make things happen and thrive on creating outstanding strategies, turning those into actions and commercial results - and creating real value for customers around the world.
The role
As Global Segment Manager, will lead and develop a highly skilled global team of Business Development Managers and Key Account Managers. You will coordinate global business development and sales activities, sell value through sustainability, transform industries to smart connected tools and drive our mission to become an assembly solutions provider.
You will report to the Vice President Marketing of the GI Division and be a part of the GI Marketing Management team.
What you'll drive
Business Development - increase sales of existing -, or beak into new -industries:
Develop and realize a Go-to-Market Strategy for the Motorcycle, Recreational, Appliances, Large Transport Equipment, Power Equipment, Industrial Machinery Equipment and Tier 2-3 Industries
Define the top players in these industries, the winners of tomorrow, and proactively work with these accounts and our local customer centers to enhance sales
Create a value preposition and branding based on our current solution portfolio for these industries, making sure that sustainability values are implemented
Consolidate specific industry demands to influence the future solutions development in our Business Area
Global Key Account Management - establish integrated partnerships:
Become and remain a preferred supplier for tightening centric assembly process solutions
Build a global integrated partnership with selected accounts based on global agreements
Drive new product introductions actively with technology centers at customers
Grow our business at these accounts exponentially with increased market share and widened technical scope
Extensive travelling is needed to fulfill the mission.
To succeed you'll need
A solid track record in high-level sales and/or marketing, ideally from a Customer Center in roles such as Key Account Manager, Zone Manager, or Marketing Manager
Experience working in cross-cultural environments
A strong interest in business development, global key account management as a genuine interest in sustainability and the value proposition we are developing towards our customers.
Relevant academic background and proven commercial results
You are open-minded, resourceful, and entrepreneurial. You build strong relationships across cultures and functions, and you lead both formally and informally with confidence. You have a natural drive to move things forward and a strong customer focus that guides your decisions. Your communication skills help you align stakeholders and inspire action.
Country and city description
Preferred in Sweden, Stockholm. Other locations can be discussed on request.
In return we offer you
At Atlas Copco, you will be part of a global, inclusive, and technology-driven environment where innovation, sustainability, and customer value are at the core of everything we do. You will have the freedom to explore new ideas, the support to grow, and the opportunity to make a real impact on industries worldwide.
Application & more information
Submit your CV (no cover letter needed) and answer a few role-related questions. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
The recruitment process includes application screening, interviews, and for the final candidate, reference and background checks.
Please note: Due to the upcoming holiday season, we will review applications and provide feedback after the Christmas break - we look forward to connect with you in the new year.
For questions, contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
)
Uniting curious minds
